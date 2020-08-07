Not ready to retire: Local entrepreneurs stage second acts

After a decades-long career in the fast-paced environment of corporate communications, Terri Wischerath was ready for a change. Wischerath and her husband, Joe, moved to the Lowcountry ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

The couple wasn’t exactly sure what their new adventure would include, but they knew it wasn’t retirement. They wanted to own a business, so when a 6-month-old retail business came up for sale, they took a chance, purchased Zinnia and never looked back.

Zinnia — a boutique offering artisan jewelry, gifts, and home decor accessories — is truly a family affair. Daughter Kelly Wischerath joined the business after moving to Charleston, bringing her creative and media expertise.

When COVID-19 challenged most retail businesses, including Zinnia, the family got creative. “My daughter and I decided to make masks for ourselves and in the process, wanted to also support our nonprofit of choice, The Feral Cat Helpers of Mount Pleasant. Since May 1, we have made and sold over 400 masks from in-store and online sales, allowing us to contribute over $3,000 to the organization,” Terri said.

Although being a small business owner can be hard, she has no regrets.

“The hours are twice as long and the vacations are infrequent, but we are in control of our product selections, image and community participation,” said Terri. “Our Charleston community has rewarded us, a small business, with continued support through this COVID-19 crisis. I love partnering with my daughter, Kelly, in this adventure so, in essence, I prefer my second act!”

Before starting her college consulting business, Dr. Mary Sudzina, CEO of Sudzina & Associates, had an impressive resume of educational experience that included everything from teaching high school English to working as a counseling psychologist at a private university. After earning a Ph.D. from Temple University, she taught at three colleges and universities.

When Sudzina and her husband, Mike, moved to DI in 2006, she wasn’t ready to retire. With over 38 years in the educational field, Sudzina knew she had a lot to offer.

“I love teaching and mentoring! I never considered fully retiring and still don’t. I have a wealth of knowledge and experiences from my roles at every stage of the college admission process, from parent to professor, that I wanted to share,” said Sudzina.

Local students from area high schools have worked closely with Sudzina to reach their college goals.

“I find working with young adults exciting and energizing. The clients I work with tend to be very high achieving students who are applying for admission to selective colleges and universities,” she said.

Sudzina has advice for starring in your next act. “Do something you love! Choose work that you find intrinsically satisfying. Never stop learning. Continually build on your expertise,” she said. “There’s a bonus of doing what you know and love: networking with others who share your interests and enthusiasm.”