Now Hiring Full-Time Writer

Job Summary

The Daniel Island News is seeking a full-time general assignment reporter for a nine-week grant funded contractor position, with the possibility of permanent employment at the end of the grant period.

Candidates must have strong writing, research and people skills. The position requires the ability to take photographs. Duties include assigned beat work covering government meetings, police and fire coverage, other spot news, along with enterprise and feature stories. Occasional weeknight and weekend work required as assigned.

Job Functions

The successful candidate must be flexible, attentive to details, able to take direction, and able to multitask. This position will require the ability to work effectively with internal and external contacts as a team member.

Essential Functions:

● Ability to write and to provide clean copy, to take photos, and strong organiza-tional skills in order to produce approximately 8-10 stories for print and/or digital publication.

● Must be able to meet all deadlines.

● Must be able to accept instruction and editing suggestions from editors.

● Must be able to work cooperatively with the public.

● Perform job duties and conduct self in accordance with company core values.

● Initiate and nurture effective, professional relationships with internal and external contacts.

Requirements

● Prior reporting experience required. Demonstrated ability to multitask.

● Strong skills in writing, editing and AP style.

● Knowledge of the South Carolina communities of Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula area a plus.

Education

● Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred.

About:

The Daniel Island News is located on Daniel Island in South Carolina, covering Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula area, located within the city of Charleston and Berkeley County. The DI News distributes a print publication weekly with a circulation of more than 6,500, along with three digital newsletters each week. This is an excellent opportunity for an entry-level reporter to learn all aspects of a newsroom. For immediate consideration, please send resume, cover letter and 3-4 examples of your best writing to Editor Boots Gifford, boots@thedanielislandnews.com. The position will be filled as soon as the appropriate candidate is identified. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.