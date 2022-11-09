Now is the time to register to vote in General Election

September is National Voter Registration Month and the South Carolina State Election Commission, along with election officials across the country, are encouraging voters to make sure they are registered and ready to vote ahead of November’s midterm elections. Every eligible South Carolinian has the option to exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box and now is the time to start by ensuring they are registered to vote.

Start getting ready for the General Election now by checking your voter registration, your sample ballot, and your voting locations on scVOTES.gov so that your election day is quick and easy.

THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 GENERAL ELECTION IS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9.

Don’t wait! Registering to vote has never been easier:

Register online at scVOTES.gov (must be received by Sunday, October 9 ).

(must be received by ). Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 9 ). By mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11 ).

Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: Register in person at your county voter registration office (most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 for in-office registrations).

ALREADY REGISTERED? MAKE SURE YOUR ADDRESS IS UP TO DATE.

Visit scVOTES.gov to check your registration to make sure it is accurate. It only takes two minutes and will help ensure a smooth process when it comes time to cast your ballot:

Visit scVOTES.gov to check your voter registration record.

to check your voter registration record. If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to election day to help ensure a smoother voting process.

Visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more about the nationwide effort to register voters.