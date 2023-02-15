Nowell Creek footbridge project utility conflict shifts design, costs

A year ago, there were two options on the table for the Nowell Creek footbridge project at Daniel Island Drive and St. Thomas Island Drive. Now, there is only one choice and it’s still not in motion, yet.

The $750,000 project consists of a pedestrian/cycling pathway that connects to the entrance of the Shellring community at Little Pumpkin Lane to near the main entrance of the old Blackbaud building complex off of Daniel Island Drive. The near million-dollar development has suffered another infrastructure snag since its 10-plus years of planning. Overall costs are expected to increase.

In January 2022, the City of Charleston hosted a public drop-in meeting where two options were presented. The main differences between the two options are where the crosswalk is located and whether the path continues to the existing fishing and crabbing pier.

Option A’s configuration consisted of a footbridge to the existing pier on the northside of the creek. Option B’s proposal ran parallel along the southside and did not include a crosswalk to the pier. Both options, designed by Daniel Island resident Jim O’Connor of JMT, Inc., provided for an 8-10-foot wide multi-use asphalt path with a raised crosswalk.

Now, due to a recently discovered conflict with Daniel Island’s subterranean power and sewer system, the lone choice is a redesign of Option B to allow for the repositioning of utility lines, according to the city’s Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg. He added that the option is best suited from a safety standpoint to address the blindspot from oncoming motorists on the St. Thomas Island Drive side of the bridge.

The selected route only allows for a crosswalk near the old Blackbaud entrance. There will not be a crosswalk to access the pier across the street.

Kronsberg noted that the overall scope of the project will account for approximately 1,200 linear feet of pathway, including 60 feet of footbridge across the creek and road shoulders.

Construction-wise, the project was initially slated to be completed in June 2022. Now, work is expected to start sometime in the first quarter of 2024 depending on the bidding and permitting process and take approximately eight months to complete.

The existing roadway and bridge are not anticipated to be closed, although temporary lane closures are likely. A significant amount of the bridge will be prefabricated off site.

Funding for the project includes $60,000 from Berkeley County, $100,000 from the City of Charleston and the remainder from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The city did not confirm the anticipated increase in costs due to labor and building materials.

Last week, Shellring resident Eddie O’Neill met with the city and project personnel to inquire about the most recent delay. “We got the grant funding for this back in 2011. It’s still the same grant. It’s still the same project. And there’s not any results.”

This week, project personnel will hold a coordination meeting to discuss further infrastructure and fiscal needs.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate that it’s lagging and it’s not as soon as we all wanted it, but we are still going to get a footbridge over there,” said Boyd Gregg, City of Charleston District 1 Councilman. “... It’s not going to get killed.”