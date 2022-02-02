Nowell Creek pedestrian path, bridge project takes step forward

Daniel Island residents had an opportunity to ask questions and share opinions on two options for the Nowell Creek pedestrian/cycling path and bridge project at a public drop-in meeting hosted by the City of Charleston last week.

This proposed path is at the bridge where Daniel Island Drive turns into St. Thomas Island Drive.

The $750,000 project consists of a dedicated path and pedestrian bridge across Nowell Creek, which begins on the St. Thomas Island side of the bridge near the foot entrance to the Shellring community and ends just before the main entrance to the old Blackbaud Office Building Complex. Future projects are under design to connect the path to the existing path on the east side of Beresford Creek.

Option A is depicted in yellow on the plans above, Option B in blue. The main differences between the two options are where the crosswalk is located and whether the path continues to the existing fishing and crabbing pier.

Officials explained that the Option B crosswalk location was a safer pedestrian option compared to the Option A crosswalk, which is located near a bend in St. Thomas Island Drive, limiting visibility as cars approach the crosswalk.

Option B does not include a path to the existing fishing pier; Option A does include a path to the pier.

Both options provide for an 8-10 foot wide multi-use asphalt path with a raised crosswalk.

Residents, given the opportunity to mark their preference at the meeting, heavily favored Option B with its safer crosswalk over the pier access available with Option A.

Both options were designed by Daniel Island resident Jim O’Connor of JMT, Inc.

According to Chase Anderson, senior construction project manager with the City of Charleston Department of Parks, the city plans to time construction of the Nowell Creek Project with construction of the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project, which is set to begin in June 2022. But, he said, the construction timing will depend on permitting from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

According to a handout provided by the city, construction is estimated to take eight months and the existing roadway and bridge are not anticipated to be closed, although temporary lane closures are likely. However, the city previously said that the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project would result in road closures.

“The city is especially proud of the partnership created around this project, which includes the state DOT, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG), Berkeley County, the City of Charleston and Daniel Island POA,” Anderson noted.

Matt Compton, deputy director with the City of Charleston Department of Parks, explained that funding for the project includes $60,000 from Berkeley County, $100,000 from the City of Charleston, and the balance from SCDOT.

Kyle James, a regional planner for the BCDCOG, said that although a continued path along St. Thomas Island Drive to Clements Ferry is undetermined, he is optimistic about future funding for pedestrian paths as a result of the federal infrastructure bill and the availability of grants. A map of proposed paths handed out at the meeting included paths along Clements Ferry Road and along I-526 across both the Cooper and Wando Rivers.

Daniel Island resident Ken Scarlett arrived at the meeting on his bike and was complimentary of the city’s efforts and optimistic about future connectivity. “Shout out to the city for getting this done and for their diligent effort. I look forward to a whole plan of pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to Clements Ferry Road and to Mount Pleasant.”