NYT Best Seller Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May to co-headline June 29 Author Series at Daniel Island Club

Meet, mingle with and hear from The New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe and co-author Angela May as they discuss their most recent book in their award winning series, “The Islanders.” This Daniel Island News Author Series event will be in the Daniel

Island Club ballroom and includes admittance, light refreshments, speaker’s presentation and a book signing.

The new book, “Search for Treasure,” is the sequel to their bestselling book, “The Islanders” and is a beautiful story of friendship, loss, and the healing power of nature. It is geared toward middle readers (between the ages of 8 and 12), but readers of all ages will enjoy this heart-warming story set locally on Dewees Island.

The story: Jake Potter is back on Dewees Island for another summer with his grandmother, Honey, and his friends Macon and Lovie. Jake is excited that his dad will also be on the island as he continues to recover from his war injuries. Father and son must get used to a new normal, which isn’t easy. His dad discovered treasure coins as a child and stored them in an old tree fort on the island. Jake knows if he can find the tree fort, maybe his dad will be happy again – and he knows Macon and Lovie are the perfect fellow treasure hunters.

The search for the treasure is on!

Meanwhile, Macon is adjusting to being a big brother, while Lovie is navigating a new relationship with the two visiting boys on the island. The treasure search leads them to battle some unwelcome guests on the island – both the two- and four-legged kind!

On “The Islanders” biggest quest yet, the three friends realize that the treasures they really want in life were with them all along.

Monroe is The New York Times bestselling author of 27 books, including “The Beach House” series. Monroe also writes children’s picture books, and the new middle-grade fiction series, “The Islanders.” Her books have won many prestigious awards and have been turned into movies, including “The Beach House” Hallmark Hall of Fame movie starring Andie MacDowell. She is also an active conservationist. Visit her at MaryAliceMonroe.com.

May is a former award-winning television news journalist and a media specialist and has been Monroe’s publicist for a decade. “The Islanders” series is their first book collaboration. Connect with her at AngelaMay Books.com.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at bit.ly/3xMXgxx. You can also order a signed copy of the hardback book, which doesn’t go on sale until June 15. As well as make a donation to benefit Reading Partners and the Author Series when you sign up. This event benefits Reading Partners and is sponsored by Loopit, the Daniel Island Community Fund, The Daniel Island News, and Bublish, Inc.

Tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Local independent bookseller Buxton Books will be on site to sell books from “The Islanders” series as well as other Monroe books.

The Daniel Island News Author Series 2022 is a yearlong, monthly series connecting readers with local South Carolina authors and stimulating discussions, questions, and insights on a variety of topics and genres. Please consider making a donation to support the series when you sign up for your ticket.