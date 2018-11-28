October 2018 Real Estate Report

During the month of October, only 17 homes sold during the month. As of November 13, 2018, there were 175 homes for sale with 120 active and 55 under contract. Total sales in October equaled $13,220,241.

The most expensive home sold was a five bedroom, five and a half bath home in Daniel Island Park on Hazelhurst Street for just over $2 million. The least expensive home sold was a one bedroom, one bath condo on River Landing Drive for just under $200,000.

Compared to last year at this time, home sales on Daniel Island are down. But Renee Reinert Pote of Iron Gate Realty says not to start worrying yet.

“In 2017 the month of October showed 27 properties sold,” noted Pote. “While the sales slowed a bit here on Daniel Island, the good news is that just two weeks ago we started to see a pick-up in showings on properties. Is it here to stay or just for a visit? We shall see.”

HOMES THAT SOLD ON DANIEL ISLAND IN OCTOBER

1021 Barfield Street - $695,000

209 Black Powder Lane - $1,545,000

1009 Blakeway Street - $542,500

120 Brailsford Street - $862,000

150 Etiwan Park Street - $540,000

25 Hazelhurst Street - $2,139,888

506 Indian Corn Street - $1,005,000

1544 Mitchell Wharf Street - $800,000

1743 Pierce Street - $639,000

130 River Landing Drive #11202 - $192,000

130 River Landing Drive #4102 - $265,000

130 River Landing Drive #8111 - $285,000

130 River Landing Drive #8311 - $278,000

200 River Landing Drive #F204 - $383,000

1421 Tidal Mill Place - $1,067,198

2718 Waker Street - $1,037,205

2510 Waverly Street - $944,450