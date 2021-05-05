Oh, baby! What a year!

In February 2020, about five months from the due date of their first child, Daniel Island resident Suzie Raga, and her husband, Andrew Harris, were excitedly consumed with thoughts of all the activities new parenting would bring. They were organizing the baby’s nursery and gathering necessities like bottles, cozy blankets, tiny clothes, and diapers. The word “coronavirus” was not even on their radar. But just a few weeks later, everything would change.

“Things totally locked down,” Harris said. “We couldn’t see anybody. We didn’t know if packages were ok, so we had to wipe down everything…We were just very cautious.”

“We were really careful because no one knew specifically how it would impact pregnant women and if that was a higher risk,” Raga added.

Their visits to the OB-GYN were also impacted. Many of Raga’s regularly scheduled appointments were cancelled and consolidated into fewer visits to minimize exposure, and Harris was no longer permitted to attend every session.

“I wanted to hold Suzie’s hand,” he said. “Definitely whether or not I was going to be allowed in the delivery room was on my mind.”

Another complication that factored into the mix was when Raga’s physician tested positive for the virus.

“She was going to be out for a few weeks so I saw a bunch of different doctors,” she said. “The healthcare experience was not as good because it was fractured and less frequent.”

But through the challenges, such as a lack of social interactions and worries about either one of them getting sick with COVID-19, there were silver linings. Harris was able to be present for the delivery and their beautiful baby girl, Aliza, was born healthy in July.

“I was so grateful that we could go through that experience together,” Raga said.

Now, they are about nine months into their new lives as parents and things are going well. Both have been able to continue working from home, so that has been a huge bonus as they tag team Aliza’s care.

“It has been so nice to be in the house with the baby when she is so young,” added Harris, who is employed by Benefitfocus. “It’s so sweet and we have a great relationship.”

“Every day is kind of like an endurance marathon,” continued Raga, “but we are both able to take care of her and put her down for naps. I wouldn’t be able to work from home and continue my job in this first year if Andrew weren’t also here.”

Another plus is that Raga’s parents live nearby and have been very supportive and helpful. And they were recently able to introduce Aliza to Harris’s parents for the first time.

“It was very emotional to see my dad and stepmom again after months and months and months,” Harris said. “They missed that whole baby stage.”

Now, they are looking forward to the days ahead, especially Raga’s first Mother’s Day.

“I think what will be going through my mind is optimism about the coming months, just things opening up again” Raga said. “…And connecting with other people who have babies and little kids.”

For Cainhoy peninsula resident Mary Kathryn Nunes, who delivered her first baby in February of this year, navigating pregnancy, delivery and new parenting during a pandemic has been a bit of a roller coaster. But like Raga and Harris, she and her husband, Ren, have discovered many blessings among the challenges. They found out they were expecting in June of 2020, just a few months after COVID-19 arrived with a vengeance in the U.S.

“There were just so many unknowns at the time,” Nunes said. “And we still have a lot of unknowns.”

Appointments with the doctor weren’t too difficult, she added, even though she had to go alone to many of them due to safety protocols.

“I didn’t know any differently, since it was my first child,” Nunes said. “It was really OK. Ren was good sitting in the car. Just in case something wasn’t great, it was nice for him to be in the parking lot, so I wasn’t by myself.”

He was also able to join Nunes for the “big” appointments, such as important ultrasounds. Nunes credits her physician, Dr. Toya Pound of Daniel Island, for helping everything run smoothly.

“She made me feel so calm throughout the whole process!” Nunes exclaimed.

One thing they did not have to worry about was contracting COVID-19 themselves, as both had it early on in the pandemic, before Nunes became pregnant. Just before their son, John, was born three months ago, they still had the antibodies – so it made his arrival a bit less stressful. Since vaccinations were already in full swing for health care workers, they could relax a bit and were not required to wear masks in the delivery room.

Some of the biggest difficulties have come in the weeks that followed, as they tried to minimize social interactions to keep the baby and other relatives safe.

“My mother in law, who is just a sweetheart, was I think scared to death that she was somehow going to give the baby COVID-19,” Nunes said. “That was just hard. It’s a whole other level of worry on top of all the normal worry you have about having a newborn.”

Now that all their parents and grandparents have been vaccinated, Nunes and her husband feel much more secure about getting together and the experience has filled them with gratitude.

“I feel like going into this first Mother’s Day, it’s been a time for me to reflect on how much the relationship I have with my mom, my mother-in-law, and my grandmothers really means,” Nunes said. “It’s definitely special ... I am so grateful for them. Having my son has made me understand or realize how much they have done for me my whole life.”