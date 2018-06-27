Oh, say can you see?

Get your star-spangled attire and accessories ready! It will soon be time to celebrate Independence Day - and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) has two days of fun planned to ring in the festive holiday. Residents are encouraged to “paint the town” red, white and blue in preparation for the Annual Patriotic Community Parade, to be held on Tuesday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m. at Etiwan Park. Bikes, wagons, strollers, and golf carts are welcome.

“Celebrate our country, our freedom, and our nation’s birthday by making Daniel Island the ‘Most Patriotic Town in America,’” said Barbara McLaughlin, manager of community services for the POA. “Paint the town red, white and blue and join us for Daniel Island’s 4th of July festivities on Tuesday, July 3rd and Wednesday, July 4th with neighbors, friends and family! Dress up your homes, your businesses, your bikes and your golf carts with patriotic colors and take part in our island tradition of honoring this wonderful patriotic holiday.”

This year, the parade will end at Smythe Park, where back to back concerts for the whole family are set to take place. The Charleston Community Band will present a “Stars & Stripes Fanfare Patriotic Concert” from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by the Andrew Thielen Big Band Orchestra at 7:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, tables or blankets to take in the shows. Kids activities will include Carol’s Balloon Art, face painting by Faith Hawkins, face painting and glitter tattoos by Terin Anthon & Brilliant Faces, Teacups & Trucks – glam station, games, crafts and patriotic light-up merchandise for sale, and the Red, White & Blue Lil’ White Photo Bus. Among the food options available for purchase on site from a variety of vendors are barbeque, hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, pizza and more. Cool treats will also be available.

Capping off the evening will be a fireworks extravaganza over the lake.

“Smythe Park will be decorated with 65 American flags and scores of other red, white and blue decorations and lights – sure to put everyone in a patriotic mood!” added McLaughlin. “This celebratory evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over Smythe Lake beginning at 9:15 pm! Join us in the park or delight in the show from your porch for those of you who live around the lake! Zambelli, one of the largest fireworks companies in the world, will once again dazzle us with their pyrotechnic expertise as they shoot the fireworks from the grassy common area along the lake side on Smythe Street.”

On July 4th, the fun moves to Pierce Park Pavilion for a poolside celebration for Daniel Island residents and guests beginning at 11 a.m. with a dance party and musical tunes by DJ Eddie (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and pool games for the whole family led by Paul Molinaro (12 to 2 p.m.). Lunch will be available for purchase by Cast Iron from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Frozen treats from Wich Cream are also on the menu for the day.

Other activities community members are encouraged to take part in over the two day celebration include visiting the 3rd Annual Field of Honor on River Landing Drive (July 1-7). The display of American flags honors active duty military servicemembers, veterans, first responders, teachers and other hometown heroes. Additionally, a Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on July 2 in conjunction with the Field of Honor. In cooperation with the Red Cross and Simmons Park Apartments, the bloodmobile will be located on River Landing Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and click “FIND DRIVE” to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Daniel Island July 3-4 events, see pages 20-21 of this issue or visit www.dicommunity.org.