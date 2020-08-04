It started out simply as a way to provide some stress relief during an anxious time, but it turned into a picture perfect idea.

Daniel Island resident Peter Finger of Peter Finger Photography was looking for a creative outlet, while giving the community an opportunity to express themselves as they “shelter in place.” He dubbed his project “Pandemic Porch Portraits” and took to social media to invite local residents to step outside on their front porches or in their yards for a few minutes to have their photos taken – at no charge. He hoped to provide a little distraction from the current coronavirus situation, while continuing to practice social distancing.

“I kind of hinted to them in my initial message on Facebook that I wanted to do this — but I wanted to do it in a fun way,” said Finger. “Not to make fun of it, as it’s obviously serious and getting even more serious, but just to show how they’re dealing with it all — and as a relief of some of the tension.”

Soon the requests came flooding in. Finger responded to as many as he could over a three-day period, snapping away from the sidewalks in front of homes using his telephoto lens. His efforts captured 30-plus unique moments in time – and a bountiful display of community spirit.

There’s local dad Virgil Virga, wearing a superhero cape, posing with his two daughters, dressed in tutus, his son holding a sign that reads “No-Vid,” his wife, Jennifer, and the family dog. Terry and Tim Haas and their two sons holding COVID-19 quarantine essentials. The family of Heather and Stephen Jones showcasing their art and musical skills. A husband and wife blowing each other a kiss across the front porch. Artist and creative muse Kris Manning of Black Tie Music Academy crafting a lion from aluminum can caps, with a few empty Island Coastal Lager cans decorating the scene. A couple recreating the famous “American Gothic” painting. And more.

Reactions on social media when Finger shared the images were overwhelmingly positive.

“Thanks for bringing some pure joy to these times,” wrote Aby Cass.

“You are so creative in capturing what will be history,” posted Donna Ridley.

Finger was also able to document some special moments as young Daniel Island resident Sutton Weis enjoyed a surprise parade on his birthday.

“It was a double digits birthday and you tend to make that a big birthday and friends are so important at this time,” said Sutton’s mom, Tamara. “And so to be able to capture some pictures of the kids and the signs and the different friends that came by, it was just extra special.”

Finger was hoping to see each family’s individual spirits and personalities reflected through the project, but he admits the results surprised him.

“I was surprised because I didn’t tell them to dress up in characters,” he said. “It wound up being so much more interesting than I thought!”

And therapeutic — for both the photographer and his subjects.

“It was way more than I thought I was going to wind up doing,” added Finger. “But I thought ‘hey, this is kind of fun!’ And they’re all really nice people willing to do anything I suggested….I didn’t want it to be like a standard portrait. I wanted them to have some personality in it and it worked out really well that way.”

Finger’s camera certainly isn’t the only one capturing front porch portraits during the coronavirus shutdown. Local photographers Tiffany Mizzell and Karrie Ballard have embarked on similar endeavors, while suggesting a “good faith” donation to the local food bank. In fact, #TheFrontStepsProject, launched by two photographers in

Massachusetts, has generated images of countless families in states all across the country — raising thousands of dollars for charities.

For Finger, having a way to give back using his talents offered more than enough reward. Getting a sense of the community’s enormous spirit during hard times was inspiring, he said.

“They’re dealing with it the best they can – and having a sense of humor helps an awful lot.”

To see more of Finger’s porch portraits, go to his Facebook page at facebook.com/peter.finger.56

NOTE: All photos were taken, with proper social distancing, between March 18-20, before Governor Henry McMaster’s recent stay at home order was enacted.