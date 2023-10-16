One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan Passed

Berkeley County Council adopted the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan at its Sept. 25 meeting.

As a blueprint to guide the county’s growth over the next 20 years, the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan provides a framework of goals, policies, and implementation strategies necessary to achieve the shared vision identified through the planning process. Comprehensive in its scope, the plan addresses nine key elements, which include: population, economic development, cultural resources, natural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, and resiliency and identifies priority investments for the future.

To view the full plan, go online.

“County Council and I are proud to present this carefully coordinated document to our citizens. It was thoroughly crafted with our notable ‘One Berkeley’ mission in mind. It is a direct reflection of years of dedicated research and valuable guidance and input by our county leaders and staff, and the community, with assistance from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb in a statement.

The planning process kicked off in 2020 with a significant emphasis on public input from citizens and various stakeholders. After much study, analysis, and ongoing public and stakeholder input, the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan seeks to achieve a balance between preservation of the County’s highly valued resources and continued growth, with a focus on the following overarching principles:

• To prioritize the provision of adequate infrastructure and conservation of the county’s unique communities, cultural and natural resources, and quality of life;

• To enhance collaboration and impact assessments during the development review process;

• To create activity centers and hamlets, which are contextually compatible with the existing communities, that are strategically located where infrastructure capacity exists.

State law requires each County to fully update its comprehensive plan every 10 years and review and validate it every five years.

