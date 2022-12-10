Breast cancer doesn’t care who you are, where you live or what plans you’ve made. Every October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there are fundraisers and events to bring attention to the devastating disease.

According to BreastCancer.org, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer throughout the course of their lifetime. But breast cancer is much more than statistics — it’s stories of struggle, survival and finding strength.

After her annual mammogram, Lori Bayer’s life changed forever on Dec. 22, 2017. When the doctors called to schedule a biopsy, Bayer wasn’t overly concerned because she maintained a healthy lifestyle and breast cancer didn’t run in her family, so she left for the West Coast to spend Christmas with family.

“Upon arriving back home on the 28th, my medical team went into overdrive,” Bayer said. “Scans, x-rays, shots, appointments, oncologists, surgeons, plastic surgeons — gee whiz all this – the list seemed to go on and on. And then the snowstorm of January 2018. I had to sit with breast cancer for a few more weeks and then it all changed again. For a woman who has never had a baby, a broken bone or spent a day in a hospital, my life was getting ready to change quickly.”

Bayer embraced the support of her husband Paul along with family and friends. “I needed all the love, prayers, encouragement, support and help I could get and my husband, as my caregiver, needed it too. My family, friends, and my Daniel Island community pulled me through.”

In 2019, after her treatment ended Bayer faced an “emotional hangover” – ready to move on but was still grieving her former self. “I gained 50 pounds, lost all my hair, my eyebrows, a good portion of my breasts, my health, my memory and my way. I would look in the mirror (and I still do some days) and the woman looking back was unrecognizable. I know it all sounds vain and empty, after all, I should be grateful for my life and I am.”

In 2020, Bayer hired a personal trainer, lost weight and is living her best life. “I have a life worth living. I have a purpose and I have work to do, both on myself and in my community. I want to live to support and encourage others around me.”

Bayer and Bonnie Hancock, an 18-year cancer survivor, wanted to help local women battling this deadly disease. In 2020, after losing the area branch of a national breast cancer charity, they looked for a local nonprofit to support and found Share Our Suzy SOS Lowcountry.

The nonprofit helps local breast cancer patients cover expenses, allowing them to focus on getting better.

Last year the event Swing for SOS Lowcountry raised $50,000. This year they hope to double the amount. On Oct. 17, at the Second Annual Swing for SOS Lowcountry 275 women will descend on Daniel Island’s golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts to engage in fun competition while raising money. Afterwards attendees will enjoy an auction and meal at the DI Club.

Bayer credits Hancock with getting the fundraiser off the ground. “None of this would be possible without Bonnie’s direction, knowledge, incredible network in the Lowcountry, and her personal passion as a survivor.”

Five years ago, Joannah Sampson was diagnosed with kidney cancer. It was a large tumor but after surgery she was back to work within a month. Sampson needed to have regular scans and in September 2021, a tumor was discovered in her right breast. “My first thought, honestly, was that I was glad my parents had both passed away so that they didn’t have to worry about this. Crazy, but that was my first reaction. Then I had to figure out how to tell my husband that I had cancer. Again.”

At first, Sampson wasn’t too worried, she figured like last time – “nothing to fuss over.” After meeting with her doctors at Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC, she was told she had triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive cancer that doesn’t respond to typical treatments.

The Daniel Island resident made a promise to herself and husband Gerry to remain positive. Sampson began posting to social media sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly. Despite the pain and adversity she was going through, the posts were filled with positivity and humor.

Sampson was determined to show others although cancer may slow you down, it doesn’t have to stop you from living your life. Days before she and her husband were scheduled to attend The Masters, Sampson was hospitalized due to septicemia. She was determined to get out of the hospital in time to go. “I was out Wednesday afternoon. Proving people wrong, showing my strength and determination was what kept me positive and going.”

The experience changed her life and those around her. “I think that when anyone goes through a catastrophic event, and trust me, cancer is one of them, you can’t help but be changed,” Sampson said. “And it does change those close to you.”

Through her breast cancer journey Sampson realized life doesn’t always go as expected. “You just don’t know what is around the corner or how much time you have left. Eat the darn cake! Have the glass of champagne! Take the trip… I’ve learned to take nothing and no one for granted. Cancer has given me much to be thankful for. Oh, and I’ve learned I’m a freaking warrior.”

From phone calls to packages and food, family and friends were there for her. “We are so very lucky to be surrounded by such giving, caring souls,” Sampson said. “My life has changed for the better due to cancer. I know how truly blessed I am. Cancer impacts more than the patient. It delivers an enormous blow to spouses, children, siblings and caregivers as well.”

Sampson’s husband went to doctor’s appointments, ER visits and every chemo session watching as they poured poison into her body. He became her rock, lovingly assuring her they were in this together. “I learned that there was so much more of that in our marriage than I could ever imagine. Gerry picked up everything I had to drop due to this disease. He was and continues to be amazing.”

Eager to help others, Sampson makes exercise videos for breast cancer patients and is working on a “Boob buddy” app to pair breast cancer patients with survivors. Along with participating in an upcoming cancer walk she also plans to volunteer at the infusion clinic and emergency room where she spent so much time during her battle.

Bayer’s best advice is to stay positive. “Just find humor where you can, set fun goals and keep your chin up.”