One Region Releases Strategy and Guidelines to Safely Reopen Tri-County Area

One Region, a collaborative initiative focused on building a stronger, more inclusive regional economy, today released phase one of re|IGNITE, a plan to safely reopen businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. The strategy and guideline documents can be viewed at OneRegionReIGNITE.org.

re|IGNITE includes high-level recommendations on how and when to safely reopen in a phased approach along with health care metrics from MUSC and best practice workplace procedures. The plan also includes industry-specific guidelines. Guidelines for the food and beverage industry and small businesses deciding to reopen are part of today’s release. Additional industry-specific guidelines will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are proud of how our community has come together to inform re|IGNITE,” said One Region Chairman, General Hank Taylor. “With support from business, healthcare, nonprofit and government leaders from across the tri-county area, we are pleased One Region can provide a platform to safely reopen our economy.”

“It does little good for businesses to reopen only to find there is no business. With the help of One Region’s re|IGNITE phase one plan and industry-specific guidelines, employers can utilize consistent safety precautions and standards appropriate for businesses of all sizes,” said Charleston Regional Development Alliance Chairman John Hagerty. “Employees and customers need to feel confident their health and safety is paramount. Acting together as One Region, we can reopen quickly, safely, and rebuild our thriving economic and social community.”

“Our region is strong and we have a long history of overcoming challenges. By working as one region, we will responsibly and confidently reignite our economy,” said Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willis Cantey.

The guidelines were developed from a set of best practices, with buy-in from numerous stakeholders across the region and follow public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

re|IGNITE is meant to provide confidence for employers, their employees and our community to safely reopen when the time is right. It aligns with accelerateSC, the statewide recommendations set forth by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster.

One Region re|IGNITE is supported and informed by many local organizations, including: Berkeley County, Charleston County, Dorchester County, City of Charleston, City of Goose Creek, Town of Mount Pleasant, City of North Charleston, Town of Summerville, Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Charleston Regional Development Alliance, Explore Charleston, Gaylord Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis, Trident Health, Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, Cantey Tech Consulting, Charleston Southern University, Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS, Coastal Community Foundation, College of Charleston, Greater Summerville/ Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, Home Telecom, The InterTech Group, Lowcountry Land Trust, Lowcountry Local First, Nelson Mullins, South Carolina Community Loan Fund, Thomas & Hutton, Trident United Way, Urban Land Institute, and Wells Fargo.