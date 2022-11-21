One80 Place to holds Turkey and a $20 drive-by fundraiser on November 22

Community members looking to help out this holiday season are invited on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 to drive by One80 Place for its tenth annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive.

One80 Place is once again setting the tone for the holiday season by providing community members with a festive experience and chance to give back to its neighbors who need our help. The organization is asking individuals, families, and co-workers to collect and drop off monetary gifts, proteins (ham and turkey), and grocery or household store gift cards to help in the mission to end homelessness for those struggling in our community.

Every dollar collected will go directly to support the community kitchen, providing 16,000 meals and rescuing approximately 32,000 pounds of food this holiday season, feeding hundreds of clients and fuel their clients’ housing plans.

In 2021, the effort raised $51,000, 275 turkeys, and 117 grocery gift cards. One80 Place was able to prepare over 12,000 meals with the donations. Organizers hope to collect $75,000, 180 $20 grocery or household gift cards, along with turkeys, hams, and non-perishables. As the holidays approach, the air is colder, its darker longer, and individuals and families experiencing homelessness are faced with a brutal challenge - winter. On any given night, roughly 350 people in our community don’t have a permanent place to call home. With so many clients struggling as the colder months approach, the organization is having to help a lot more people with groceries and household essentials. Gift card donations will aide in this process.

Donating is easy; just visit One80 Place at 35 Walnut Street on Tuesday, November 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., roll down your window and donate your monetary contribution, gift card and/or turkey. Contributors will also have the chance to snap car-side selfies with local personalities, newscasters and sport mascots. For those that cannot come by on November 22, community members can pledge their support by buying a virtual turkey online or creating your own peer-to-peer fundraiser at one80place.org/donateturkey.

About One-Eighty Place:

One80 Place’s mission is to end and prevent homelessness. The organization serves more than 1,600 individuals annually across 20 counties in the state of South Carolina. At One80 Place, everything they do is grounded in the belief that everyone deserves a home. The organization meets the immediate needs of those facing homelessness with the ultimate goal of permanent housing. Founded in 1984, One80 Place has grown to become one of the largest providers of services to homeless individuals and families in South Carolina. They provide community-based housing that is affordable, safe, and accessible. One80 Place has operated a shelter and community kitchen since 1984, and has expanded its services to more effectively end and prevent homelessness by offering legal services, on-site healthcare, and employment resources for individuals, families and Veterans. To learn more about One80 Place, visit www.one80place.org.