Open auditions for Gaillard production

Have you thought about being an actor? Well now may be your chance as the Charleston Gaillard Center is seeking submissions from actors ranging 8-70 years of age and up for a non-equity production.

The center is mounting a production based on the life of Charleston-native Robert Smalls that will premiere Oct. 6.

“Finding Freedom: The Journey of Robert Smalls” is its first-ever original theatrical work, telling the story of the formerly enslaved man who engineered a daring sea-escape during the Civil War and spent the rest of his life – including five terms serving in the U.S. House of Representatives – working for equality in the postwar South.

If you are interested in joining the cast or just learning more about the production, check the theater company’s website. Applications for auditions are due by May 12.