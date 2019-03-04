Open obeservations

AROUND THE COURTS

Defending champion Kiki Bertens practiced on center court on Sunday. She might have felt like she was practicing at home in the Netherlands as she was supported by “Daniel Island Dutch” fans. Showing their support were Mary and Mike Sudzina with their grandchildren Timo and Jameson. The children were born in Holland and the whole family speaks fluent Dutch! Also out supporting Kiki were Dutch Daniel Island resident Dianna Roller and her sister Carolien Floryn.

Charleston Native Shelby Rogers shared a photo of herself leaving the practice court with her niece earlier this week: “Special guest on court after practice! Take your niece to work day.” Her niece also made an appearance on center court with Shelby after she won her first round match. Shelby entered the tournament on a wild card and played well in her first match, defeating Evgeniya Rodina, 6-4, 6-2. It is Shelby’s first tour victory since being sidelined by a knee injury for 13 months.

FROM THE ALL-MEDIA ACCESS HOUR:

• Madison Keys had an anti-bulling quote/message: “As you get older you start to realize maybe there was something that happened for them [the bully] to be having a bad day so they lash out ...you have to remember you’re a good person and sometimes people have bad days and they’re acting that way so try not to take anything too personally.” Wise advice.

• On staying in the game, Kiki Bertens said, “Two years ago I was close to quitting tennis, but now...it’s more like a choice to play and I enjoy it.” We agree, love what you do!

• Asked how she deals with her finances, Sloane Stephens had this advice: “I don’t spend my money at all. I don’t want to be old and broke... I check my stocks every day, I check my pension every day...I guess I’m not your average 26 year old.” Yes, indeed Sloane, you are not the typical 26 year old!

MORE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA:

• From the DI club tennis pro: “We had practice courts reserved for the first few days of the Volvo Car Open. The tournament sent players over frequently for practice, so there were a few unfamiliar faces hitting some really good tennis balls out on our courts.”

• Sofia Kenin on an unusually cold April Monday match, shared a photo of herself sitting on a bench at center court during a changeover, covered with multiple towels: “I wasn’t expecting the cold weather here in Charleston.” Punctuated by a crying smiley-face emoji.