Opening of the International African American Museum delayed due to humidity issues

The International African American Museum has postponed opening of the museum due to the building’s humidity and temperature controls.

A spokesperson for the IAAM explained in a press release last week that the museums requires extremely stringent humidity controls in order to display the most sensitive of items for extended periods of time. The release further explained that the delay is necessary to ensure that the museum building achieves the conditions necessary to preserve and protect its most sensitive objects, artifacts, and art. In the meantime, they are monitoring humidity controls, which are suitable for all objects currently installed.

The IAAM is working diligently in partnership with the City of Charleston and third-party advisors to remedy the matter and expects to welcome visitors in the first half of 2023, the release said.

In making this decision, IAAM representatives apologized for any inconvenience and stressed their “responsibility to ensure the highest standard of safety and preservation for their most sensitive objects, art, and artifacts that honor the journey of our ancestors and to tell critical stories of our nation’s history.”

The press statement said they will accelerate efforts to engage with the community, members, and partners through several vigorous efforts, including by hosting monthly webinars through the Center for Family History and hosting on-site events featuring storytelling and music in the gardens, alongside various virtual and in-person public programs. Those initiatives, as well as a revised opening schedule, will be announced in early 2023.

“We appreciate your understanding, value your continued support and partnership, and will persevere to ensure that this Museum upholds its mission to honor the untold stories of the African American journey, paying tribute to the African American labor, resilience, and ingenuity that shaped our country and our world,” the statement concluded.