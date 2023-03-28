Out-of-town fans come for the tennis, stay for the charm

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open will bring more than 90,000 tennis fans to Daniel Island. Many of the attendees have been here before and are returning to see some of the best women’s tennis in the world. And, they get to enjoy the charm and hospitality offered by the island.

Patrick Clark and Candy Barr came out last year to visit with friends and enjoy their first Charleston Open. “We haven’t attended any others, so I have nothing to compare it to other than the tournaments that I watch on TV. The appeal of the tournament in Charleston is that it’s an opportunity to visit with friends and watch some entertaining tennis.”

Tennis isn’t the only thing on their schedule. “We’ll almost certainly take the ferry into Charleston and have a nice meal at a great restaurant. Other than that, we’ll be visiting friends and probably take a few hikes around the island.”

The couple agrees Daniel Island is a great place to hold a tennis tournament. “The facilities are first class and the right size. I don’t think you could find a bad seat in that stadium. The close proximity to Charleston is great. Charleston has a lot of excellent restaurants and places to sit down and enjoy a nice cocktail,” Patrick said.

The couple was eager to come back and experience the excitement of seeing the event live. “You hear the sounds, feel the environment the competitors feel, and live the emotion of the crowd as it reacts to a winning shot, or a disappointing setback. It’s like comparing a Broadway show to a motion picture. The connection with the performers is not there. Same goes for tennis,” he said.

Todd Veland and his wife Deborah Lee will be bringing their daughters, Rylee and Sophie, back to Charleston for a fourth time. The family will visit parents and spend time with Veland’s sister. Veland says the vibe at the event makes the tournament special.

“It’s joyful, more laid back than other tournaments. A friendlier atmosphere, not as formal. You can tell the players enjoy themselves. The organizers and sponsors really do a great job of making the event for all types — families, partiers, tennis enthusiasts, novices, etc. Everyone feels welcome, the overall climate and culture is felt by all who attend.”

Shelly and John Kacergis are thrilled to be attending their first Charleston tennis tournament. Plans to attend the event back in 2020 were scrapped when the pandemic shut down the city.

Daniel Island resident Sherri Ginger is overjoyed to finally have the couple visit and check out the tournament. It also gives her a chance to show off the beautiful island she calls home.

“I’m ecstatic we’ll be attending the Thursday daytime sessions together and they get to stay in my guest room! I’m so looking forward to giving them the golf cart tour of our amazing island, shops, parks and restaurants.”

The Atlanta couple have been to tournaments from Paris to Wimbledon, but the Charleston tournament has always been on their tennis bucket list. “Going to the major tournaments — we have also been to the U.S. Open and the Italian Open in Rome — is exciting but they are very crowded and take place in large cities. I am looking forward to a more manageable size where we can get closer to the action and a more relaxed surrounding area,” Shelly said.

The couple is excited to experience the tournament and watch the best women players in the game. “Over the last 10 years we’ve seen some of these ladies at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open, Italian Open and Cincinnati. Because of COVID, however, we have never seen a majority of these women in person,” John said.

Tricia Vogel’s first trip to the Charleston tournament was back in 2005 with her young family when it was the Family Circle Cup. She visits her family, who all live in the Charleston area, annually at tournament time.

Vogel is a huge tennis fan. She’s been to the tournaments in Washington, D.C., once to Indian Wells and once to the U.S. Open. But she says nothing compares to the charm of Daniel Island and the surrounding area.

“I get to see family, great weather, walk on Sullivan’s Island, have lunch at Poe’s, sweet tea at McAllister’s, and lots of walking and biking along the trails. The beauty of the moss hanging from the trees first thing in the morning down at Rivers Landing. No wonder my family loves it,” Vogel exclaimed.

As a young girl living in the South, Kat Frost always hoped to see the WTA tournament in person. “I knew about this tournament back when it was tobacco sponsored and known as the Virginia Slims Circuit. With all the proprietary originals like Chrissy, Billie Jean, and Martina, I wanted to go.”

Last year Frost, now living in Southern California, got her wish after friends moved to Daniel Island. She was thrilled, finally getting to experience the WTA tournament in person.

“It’s such an exclusive women’s event. An amazing stadium and the tennis players are so available” Last year she ran into several fan favorites including the 2023 Australian Open champion and the number two world ranked women’s player. “Heck, Aryna Sabalenka even said ‘hi’ to me last year mid-week. She is a doll,” Frost exclaimed.

“It was super fun seeing the ultimate champion Belinda Bencic winning a grinder, three-setter versus a hard hitting lefty player in round one! Her win over Ons Jabeur in the final was truly spectacular – although I had to watch it televised as my inaugural Charleston Open visit concluded with a wondrous women’s weekend.”

Frost was so impressed by the tourney and Daniel Island she’s coming back for a second year in a row. “I know y’all never tire of hearing how charming Charleston is, but Daniel Island really exudes charm. What a well-planned top notch world class event.”