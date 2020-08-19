Out on the water

A lifelong water sports enthusiast who has lived on Daniel Island since 2003, Tracy Kinsinger owns and operates Paddle Charleston, a company he started this spring.

Kinsinger, an Oklahoma native, was introduced to paddleboarding 10 years ago. Deciding to combine his experience as a diving instructor and guide with his paddleboarding experience, he started his guide service, Paddle Charleston, behind a simple message.

“I want individuals who are interested in paddleboarding and exploring the Lowcountry’s creeks and rivers to have a good, hassle-free experience,” Kinsinger said.

Kinsinger leads paddleboarding tours from the Wando River and surrounding creeks around Daniel Island.

Paddle Charleston provides customers with a comfortable and relaxing experience that allows them to experience the natural wonders of Daniel Island for an experience of a lifetime.

Paddling against the tide can be exhausting and even cause paddlers to return home before completing a journey, but Kinsinger’s business model prevents this from happening.

Before scheduling an outing, Kinsinger always checks the tide charts.

“We paddle with the tidal currents, which allows the paddler to float the surface of the water while also viewing a wider landscape. Our ‘ride the tide’ experience allows for a one-way trip without having to paddle against the tide, so it’s relaxing and enjoyable,” he said.

Paddle Charleston provides clients with all equipment, including premium-quality Bote brand boards and paddles, along with all equipment, which includes a life jacket, drybag, and a bottle of water.

"I want individuals who are interested in paddleboarding and exploring the Lowcountry's creeks and rivers to have a good, hassle-free experience. Paddleboards are heavy, difficult to transport and store, my service removes all of those challenges and allows individuals to show up with just a swimsuit and have an awesome experience," Kinsinger said.

His business is catered towards locals, especially those in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy area. “I’m really focused on Daniel Island families and friends,” he said.

Two-hour guided trips are available for $45 per board, which can be reserved for sunrise (7-9 a.m.), morning (10 a.m.-noon.), evening (5-7 p.m.) and full moon (8-9 p.m.)

Trips can be scheduled for groups of up to six people. Call or text 843-743-3060, or register online at https://paddlecharleston.com/registration/