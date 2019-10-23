The 16th Annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month kicked off on October 1. This year’s theme – “Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT.” – emphasizes personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity at home and in the workplace. The South Carolina Department of Revenue offers these tips for taxpayers:

• Own IT – Don’t overshare on social media. Cybercriminals can use this information for a cyberattack. Check that only websites you trust have access to your information. Review your apps to delete ones you don’t use, turn on automatic updates, and turn off access to permissions that don’t make sense.

• Secure IT – Turn your passwords into passphrases. Enable multi-factor (two-step) authentication to add another layer of security.

• Protect IT – Make sure all devices and programs have automatic security updates turned on. Don’t use public Wi-Fi if you don’t have to. If you run a business, limit access to customer data only to employees who require it for core duties. Train your workers regularly in cybersecurity.

In addition, the IRS offers six tips to help tax professionals and taxpayers protect themselves and their customers:

• Use anti-virus software. Conduct automatic or manual scans periodically and keep software updated.

• Ensure firewalls are installed either through hardware or software. Remember, those protections are useless if a user falls for a phishing scam and divulges sensitive data.

• Use two-factor authentication. Requiring an extra step beyond a password provides an extra layer of protection.

• Backup software and files. Critical computer files should be regularly backed up to an encrypted hard drive or stored online through a secure cloud storage service.

• Use encryption. Tax professionals should consider drive or disk encryption software to transform data into unreadable files for an unauthorized user.

• Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Using a VPN ensures tax professionals working at a remote location have a secure, encrypted “tunnel” to transmit data.

For more tips, visit dor.sc.gov/securitycenter.

ONLINE RESOURCES

• SC SafetyNet is a website promoting internet safety for parents and kids, sponsored by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Visit scsafetynet.com.

• Common Sense Media is a nationwide organization that provides education and advocacy to families to promote safe technology and media for children. Visit www.commonsensemedia.org.

• The Department of Homeland Security has more information about National Cybersecurity Awarenesss month, as well as a trivia-style game to test your cybersecurity knowledge, online at https://niccs.us-cert.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2019.

• To report cyberbullying or illegal activity online, go to www.cybertipline.com.

— Compiled by Pamela Brownstein