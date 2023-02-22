PA Plewinski: A medical man with his country at heart

Korey Plewinski is dedicated to matters of the heart. The cardiovascular physician assistant, Army National Guard medic, soccer coach, treehouse builder, husband and father of two loves his family and his country.

Plewinski treats patients and operates alongside surgeons with Palmetto Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates at Trident Medical Center. He specializes in endoscopic vein harvesting, a procedure that uses the greater saphenous vein, the largest vein in the body that runs the length of the leg, as a blood conduit in coronary artery bypass surgery.

“Back when I was a student, it was the most fascinating and hardest thing to get into,” said Plewinski, a Butler University graduate. “My classmates were doing primary care medicine and other specialties that didn’t interest me and it was fascinating for me to be operating on the heart.”

Physician assistants, commonly called PAs, are highly trained health-care professionals who examine, diagnose and treat patients under the supervision of a physician. Their responsibilities vary within their field and Plewinski said he often serves as “an extension of the surgeon’s arm.”

Plewinski was born in Corning, New York, but grew up in Kentucky, where he returned after college. He was working as a PA at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital when he assisted in the recovery of a critically-ill soldier who had returned from Afghanistan. That experience inspired him to join the South Carolina Army National Guard after moving to the Palmetto State in 2014.

“Ever since 9/11, all I wanted to do is take care of soldiers,” Plewinski said. “It was one of the best decisions I ever made. I love my country and it’s truly an honor.”

Plewinski serves in the National Guard one weekend a month and a few weeks each year, traveling where he is needed. In 2020, he was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, where he spent eight months caring for quarantined troops at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the hardest thing about being away is leaving his family and not letting down his colleagues.

“It’s probably tough on my hospital crew when I’m gone, but they’re really good to let me take care of the soldiers and don’t ever complain,” Plewinski said. “My wife is one of the biggest patriots you’ll ever meet; she goes right into trooper mode any time I get called away.”

Brooke Plewinski is a physician assistant with Charleston Oncology and some of her patients are also treated at her husband’s practice. The couple relocated from Kentucky to the Beresford Creek Landing neighborhood off Clements Ferry Road when their son, Lincoln, was born nine years ago. Their second son, Samuel, is 7.

“I ended up in the great state of South Carolina because my wife and I thought this would be a great place to retire,” said Plewinski, who enjoys the mild weather and the woods near his home. “It’s quiet back here; we have great neighbors and it’s a great community of people.”

When he’s not caring for patients or serving his country, Plewinski spends as much time with his family as possible. He coaches Sammy’s soccer team and when he was deployed overseas, he planned and designed a deluxe backyard treehouse with his sons, who are fans of the TV show, “Treehouse Masters.” Upon his return

home, the family worked together for six months to build the wooden structure complete with a spiral staircase, bunk beds, electricity, swings and a slide.

“My family’s the most important thing to me and that’s all that really mattered, that I was able to do that for my boys” Plewinski said. “I do everything I can to pass some of me over to them.”