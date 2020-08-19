Paddling Paradise

Glenn Raus, a 13-year resident of Daniel Island, is the owner and head instructor of Osupurē Karate and co-owner of The Daniel Island Barbershop.

When he’s not busy at the dojo, one of Raus’ favorite hobbies is paddling the island’s saltwater creeks and marshes in his kayak.

“I truly enjoy the peacefulness of kayaking. It’s a quiet way to reconnect with nature and the water,” he said.

Raus circumnavigated Daniel Island on Memorial Day weekend in late May with friend Darren Hartford, who is a former Air Force general and resident of the island.

The trip lasted six hours, with the two traveling 17 miles overall. Starting bright and early at 6 a.m., launching their boats from under the James B. Edwards Bridge between Volvo Car Stadium and Governors Park.

The route began with a trip south down the Wando River. After following the base of the island, they headed upriver on the Cooper River, followed by a right turn at Beresford Creek.

After Beresford Creek, they had only completed 35% of the trip. Next, there is a fork in the creek. The left fork leads to Nowell Creek, which defines the northern border of the island.

Traveling this creek is the longest part of the trip, accounting for nearly 50% of the journey.

“Going the length of Nowell Creek made it really difficult for us,” Raus said.

For the finale, the duo looped back around to the Wando River, where they completed the final two miles of the trip. The expedition ends where it started – at their launch under the James B. Edwards Bridge.

During the trip, there were plenty of sights to see. Raus said that he encountered a multitude of birds, including egrets, ospreys, loons, and even a bald eagle.

Another common marine animal is the dolphin, which can often be found following a school of baitfish. On some occasions, the mammals can even be found performing an act called “strand feeding,” a learned behavior that dolphins only perform in the South

Carolina Lowcountry and other select areas of the world.

Hunting in packs, the mammals utilize their tails to push fish towards the shore for a quick snack, launching their bodies out of the water and pushing their heads on the shore.

Daniel Island’s Nowell Creek is also home to some unique American military history.

The creek features an abandoned dry dock that was brought to Charleston during World War II. Simply known as “dry-dock-abandoned” on naval charts, it was used to overhaul and upgrade ships during the war.

For those who have limited time or experience, there’s no reason to sweat, as there is still a plethora of opportunities to get out on the water and enjoy the great outdoors.

“It’s an easy, inexpensive way to have access to the water, and it’s beautiful. You can get to places that you can’t even reach in a john boat,” Raus said.

Raus recommended one quick day trip for beginners.

“At low tide, put in at Bellinger Island and go down Beresford Creek until you get into the Cooper River. When you see the cell tower at low tide, there’s beaches, where the kids look around for shark’s teeth,” he said. “Within 10 minutes, me and my daughter found

15. A lot of that is because they are almost constantly dredging the harbor.”

The cell tower is located across from the naval ships in the harbor.

WHAT'S SUP?

For those who prefer not to use a kayak, another option for those seeking to explore the island’s waterways – standup paddleboarding. Daniel Island resident Tracy Kinsinger is the owner and founder of Paddle Charleston, a standup paddleboarding guide service that he started this spring.

“I love being on the water and the natural beauty that surrounds us. I want to be able to share that with others,” Kinsinger said.

He said that standup paddleboarding offers a low cost access to the water, unlike a motor boat that can cost thousands of dollars. An added benefit of the experience is the ability to perform moderate exercise while relaxing on Daniel Island’s scenic creeks and rivers.

Before leaving for a paddle, check the tide tables. An ingoing or outgoing tide can be a paddler’s best friend or worst enemy, depending on the individual’s location and where they plan on heading next.

EXCELLENT EXPERT TIPS

Before getting out on the water, make a list of supplies that will be needed.

First, make sure that you bring everything that you need. To protect yourself from UV rays, bring sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brim hat.

Always bring a personal flotation device when paddling. It can be the difference from life or death in a dangerous situation. However, don’t overstress a situation.

“Be prepared for the unexpected. But if you get in trouble, there are plenty of places to stop and sit on the edge of the water,” Raus said.

To guard your fingers from blisters, bring hand gloves. Finally, a waterproof phone case will allow you to take photographs and make calls, while not having to worry about the device becoming submerged underwater.

Bring a small cooler with snacks, sandwiches, and ice-cold water so that you will have sustenance for the journey ahead. It’s also especially important to stay hydrated with fluids during the hot summer months.

Last, but not least, never forget to establish a “float plan.”

“Let somebody know you’re out in the water and when you plan to come back. Have that so they can alert someone if you’re missing at a certain time,” Raus said.

When planning your journey, check the tide tables. “The key to it all is timing your paddle with the tides,” he said.

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association resumed rentals for kayaks and standup paddleboards on July 8. Residents who are 18 years and older are permitted to rent kayaks and standup paddleboards. More information