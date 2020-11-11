Palmer talks of restaurant industry struggles, successes

Steve Palmer has been part of the restaurant community for 30 years and spoke about the generosity and troubles of an industry that celebrates others and their special occasions on a daily basis. He shared his insight and experiences during the Daniel Island Speaker Series presentation Nov. 4.

Palmer is managing partner of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group that owns 24 restaurants throughout the Southeast. Future plans include two new eateries on the Daniel Island waterfront. Daniel Island Market Eatery (DIME) will serve gourmet grab-and-go items.

King’s Tide will include a rooftop bar with a variety of dining options in a relaxed atmosphere.

For restaurant industry workers, nights of having their own happy hour after midnight is not uncommon, said Palmer, noting restaurant workers are over double the national average of other workplaces when it comes to alcoholism. The after-hours partying takes a toll, and Palmer said he found himself drinking and doing drugs regularly after work.

Palmer shared a raw and heartfelt conversation about his past addictions and rough road to recovery — including admitting he had a problem.

“The insanity of alcoholism,” said Palmer is that it’s the only disease where the patient will tell people they don’t have the disease. “You’ll never meet a cancer patient that tells you ‘I don’t have cancer,’ but you’ll meet an alcoholic almost weekly that says ‘I’m fine.’”

About 20 years ago, he found sobriety and now devotes his time to helping others.

Palmer candidly discussed not only the charitable nature of restaurant workers, but the depression and addiction that plagues the industry.

Holding back emotions, he recounted the story of his friend, Ben Murray, a talented chef that took his own life after years of struggling with alcoholism. Palmer found hope in the horrible incident and in 2016 along with fellow restaurateur, Mickey Bakst, founded the nonprofit, Ben’s Friends. The organization provides fellowship and sobriety support for those in the food-and-beverage industry struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Although COVID-19 has negatively affected many in the industry, the pandemic created a positive impact for Ben’s Friends. Ben’s Friends now holds Zoom meetings for workers to come together and find comfort in the community. The meetings have helped grow the message of Ben’s Friends across North America.

“There are hundreds of people that have gotten sober during this pandemic…To see these young people coming to these meetings frightened and alone and finding sobriety on Zoom, finding community on Zoom honestly leaves me speechless,” Palmer said.

The Daniel Island Speaker Series was once again held virtually due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19. Rotary Club member Stephen Slifer had originally hoped this last presentation of 2020 could have been held both in-person at the Daniel Island Club and on Zoom, but had to change plans.

“We decided to go virtual again in part because COVID seems to be spreading more rapidly… As a result, we feel that DI residents are probably still unwilling to attend an in-person event of any size,” Slifer explained.

The speaker series plans to eventually return to the DI Club, but a decision for the Jan. 27, 2021, presentation will depend on the COVID climate.