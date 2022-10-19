Palmetto Freedom Fest restrings to benefit Folds of Honor

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Daniel Island’s Credit One Stadium will become a patriotic sea of support as superstars Lee Brice and Big & Rich take the stage. The concert is part of the second annual Palmetto Freedom Fest.

The weekend-long event will start on Friday, Nov. 4, with an intimate night on the grand lawn at the Credit One Stadium. This fundraiser before the main concert will feature music by Edwin McCain and Daniel Island hometown gal, Lauren Hall. Only 300 tickets will be sold and there are still some available. The $1,250 per person ticket price includes Friday night’s VIP party as well as floor seats to the concert. Tickets for the concert start at $29.

Proceeds from the two day event will benefit Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled active duty military members and first responders. Since its inception in 2007,

Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million.

The idea of a “freedom fest” started when Eric Timko moved to Daniel Island five years ago and first set eyes on the centerpiece stadium. Timko, a board member at Folds of Honor, was determined to find a way to incorporate the stadium into a fundraiser that would benefit the Folds of Honor chapter in his new home.

Last year his dream became a reality after meeting with Bob Moran and his team at Credit One. “Discussing the positive impact we could make in the community and for these families by coming together, we partnered and are committed to hosting an annual concert with all profits going to educate the families of South Carolina military and first responders killed or critically wounded in the line of duty,” Timko said.

Timko is thrilled by the community support of the area’s hometown heroes. “We learned what an incredibly generous community we live in and how supportive the community is of our military families.”

This year the organization will gift 900 active military, veterans, and first responders with floor seats at the concert. “What an amazing sight it will be for Lee Brice and Big & Rich to look out from the stage and see South Carolina’s finest filling the floor. I get chills thinking about it.”

At the first Freedom Fest over $400,000 was raised. Timko hopes to raise awareness and $750,000 this year. “Last year we had one incredible night that focused on making sure the Folds of Honor mission was effectively communicated to those that attended the first

Palmetto Freedom Fest. Our goal this year is to expand awareness and support for the Palmetto State Chapter of Folds of Honor.”

To buy tickets for either event or donate go to palmettofreedomfest.org. All the money raised stays in South Carolina.