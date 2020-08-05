Palmetto Primary Care and Doctors Care offer COVID-19 antibody testing

Two local based medical practices are now offering COVID-19 antibody testing. Palmetto Primary Care Physicians (PPCP), the largest independent multi-specialty physicians group in South Carolina, with an office located on Daniel Island, and Doctors Care, which has a local medical practice on Clements Ferry Road, are now offering COVID-19 antibody testing.

Both practices announced the availability of the tests this week, specifically to help identify possible plasma donors, but also cautioned that a positive antibody test does not mean that a patient has developed immunity.

“The COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test that we are offering determines the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” explained Terry Cunningham, CEO of PPCP. “It can help us identify if an individual has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past or if they may be a good candidate to donate plasma to help treat patients with COVID-19, however, we want to be sure that our patients and the general public know the capabilities and limitations of this antibody test.”

“We know there are a lot people in the community who believe that they were possibly exposed to the virus in the early stage of the pandemic when no testing was available,” said Dr. Curtis Franke, president of Doctors Care urgent care. “This test will allow those patients some peace of mind, although it does not guarantee immunity for those with a positive result. We still have much to learn about this infection and the antibody response, and results should be treated accordingly.”

Palmetto Primary Care warns that a positive result on an antibody test should not give an individual a false sense of security and should not be used as an excuse to return to school, work or interact with those at high risk of getting COVID-19. They recommend continuing to practice social distancing and limiting exposure to others to protect the individual and others.

Doctors Care notes that the COVID-19 antibody test is used to detect the presence of antibodies, not to diagnose active infection. A positive result indicates that the individual may have had a previous exposure to COVID-19 and their body has developed antibodies.

Antibody tests are helpful in detecting an individual’s immune response to the virus by specifically looking for antibodies developed against the virus, and while antibodies do help protect an individual, the test cannot tell an individual if they are truly immune to SARS-CoV-2.

Some people infected with COVID-19 will never exhibit symptoms but will have detectable antibodies.

Palmetto Primary Care Antibody Testing

Despite its inability to determine whether an individual is immune to SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 IgG Antibody test can be useful. The test is appropriate for individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past and have successfully recovered, who suspect that they may have had COVID-19 in the past but have successfully recovered, or who suspect that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms.

Dr. Lucy Davis of Daniel Island’s Palmetto Primary Care said, “I am recommending that anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or who had possible symptoms of COVID-19, but didn’t seek molecular testing, should be tested. But, anyone who wants to be tested can be as there is concern that many people are carrying the virus and totally asymptomatic. If an individual is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or thinks they are currently infected, PPCP recommends that they seek out a molecular test to diagnose the active infection.”

Dr. Lucy Davis explained it’s easy for her Daniel Island patients to schedule an antibody test. “Simply, call our office and ask for a telehealth appointment to discuss testing for COVID-19. There are a few questions that DHEC requires we ask of anyone requesting testing. After that, we will schedule the lab appointment. Results are coming back fairly quickly, between one and three days.”

The test is covered by insurance but PPCP suggest you check with your insurance carrier.

Established PPCP patients can call their medical provider’s office directly. The general public, or non-PPCP patients, can call the lab draw stations directly: in the Lowcountry at (843) 302-8840, in the Midlands at (803) 732-4001, in the Grand Strand at (843) 651-4111.

For more information about COVID-19 IgG testing, visit www.PalmettoPrimaryCare.com.

Doctors Care Antibody Testing

Doctors Care is offering walk-in COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its urgent care centers across the state. Any interested person who is healthy and has not had any COVID-19 symptoms in the preceding 14 days can obtain the test without an appointment. Results are available within 24-72 hours, and the test will be filed with the patient’s insurance.

Jill Armbruster, spokesperson for Doctors Care urgent care, cautions patients not to come to centers for the antibody test if they are experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus, or have experienced symptoms within the preceding 14 days.

Doctors Care is also offering on-site antibody testing as part of a suite of services aimed at businesses eager to get their employees safely back into the workplace. Workplace Entry Solutions coordinated by Doctors Care Employer Health Services and Corporate Health & Wellness teams include temperature checks, symptom questionnaires, antibody testing, and viral diagnostic test referrals via virtual visits. These protective measures, in addition to smart social-distancing precautions, will help employers create a safer work environment for employees.

“The safety of employees in all industry sectors is key to getting our state back on track, and Doctors Care wants to be a part of the solution,” added Armbruster. “We’re in this together, and want to offer our expertise to support businesses around the state.”

For anyone who believes they may have an active COVID-19 infection, they can initiate a virtual urgent care visit with a Doctors Care provider at DoctorsCare.com/Anywhere. Doctors Care operates several drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection sites around the state, and can refer patients to the best local option. For more information about the antibody test, please visit DoctorsCare.com. For more information about Employer Health Services, visit www.Employers.DoctorsCare.com.