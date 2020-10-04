The Palmetto Trail remains open for hiking during stay-at-home order

Looking to relieve stress and find a different area to walk, run, or bike? You might want to try exploring a nearby section of the Palmetto Trail.

South Carolina’s premier cross-state trail system remains open during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order to allow individuals and families to get outside along their local portion of the trail to focus on stress relief, outdoor education and overall well-being, according to a press release issued by the Palmetto Conservation Foundation.

Both the PCF and the National Forest Service note that all trail users should adhere to the 6-foot social distancing order, park only in designated parking areas, and practice sensible trail etiquette.

The Palmetto Trail consists of 370 miles of trail across the state. The PCF is asking that all users select passages that are closest to their homes or branch out to some of the less populated passages. Please check the PCF’s website, www.palmettoconservation.org, for free maps and for updates regarding closed sections of trail. Maps can now be found on the mobile app Avenza. Go to www.avenzamaps.com or find it in the app store. The trails are also listed in the AllTrails app.

The sections closest to Daniel Island, Cainhoy and Charleston are the Awendaw Passage and the Swamp Fox Passage. Dogs are permitted on these trails and they are ideal for bird watching, hiking, running, and viewing wild flowers and wildlife.

The Awendaw Passage is the coastal terminus of the mountains-to-sea Palmetto Trail. This section is a flat hike, rated easy, and is 7.1 miles long, and can be heavily trafficated. You can access the Awendaw Passage at the Buck Hall Recreation Area trailhead, or at other trailheads marked on the map. Starting at the Intracoastal Waterway, the trail meanders westward through maritime forest and offers sweeping vistas of Lowcountry salt marsh along Awendaw Creek.

The Swamp Fox Passage is the longest section of the Palmetto Trail. It is 47.1 miles long and traverses four distinct ecosystems through Francis Marion National Forest. Check the online maps before you go as there are several trailheads and parking areas along this section that are located close to the greater Daniel Island area. The trailhead at Highway 52 is also closed.

Please note that the S.C. State Parks are closed and that any portions of the Palmetto Trail running through these areas will also be closed. You can also keep up to date with any closing in the Francis Marion National Forest by visiting https://www.fs.usda.gov/.

“We encourage everyone to get out and get local on the Palmetto Trail. Nature helps us reconnect during times of separation and we are proud to be able to offer that connection,” said Executive Director Mary Roe.

About the Palmetto Trail

The Palmetto Trail inspires active, healthy living as it showcases the state’s diverse natural beauty, fascinating history, and rich cultural heritage. When finished, the trail will stretch 500-miles across 14 counties from Walhalla in Oconee County to Awendaw in Charleston County. PCF has constructed 29 passages and 370 miles of public hiking-biking trail. The Palmetto Trail is South Carolina’s premier hiking and biking trail, and is built to protect wildlife habitats while providing public access for active, nonmotorized outdoor recreation. For more information, visit www.palmettoconservation.org.

About Palmetto Conservation Foundation

The mission of Palmetto Conservation Foundation (PCF) is to conserve South Carolina’s natural and cultural resources and promote active outdoor recreation on trails and greenways. Founded in 1989, PCF is a statewide nonprofit organization with headquarters in Columbia. PCF’s largest and best-known project is building and maintaining the mountains-to-sea Palmetto Trail. In 2016, PCF inaugurated the Palmetto Conservation Corps to help interested young adults in South Carolina learn skills in trail maintenance and construction, assist FEMA and state agencies with disaster recovery, and develop as the next generation of conservation stewards and leaders. To learn more about Palmetto Conservation, the Palmetto Trail and the Palmetto Conservation Corps, visit www.palmettoconservation.org and Facebook/palmettoconservation, or call 803-771-0870.