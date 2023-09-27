Parent seeks to censor 93 books from Berkeley County schools

A Berkeley County School District parent is seeking to censor 93 books from the district’s classrooms and libraries.

The proposed censorship garnered heated public discussion at the Sept. 18 BCSD school board meeting after it was brought up during the public comment portion of that session.

The parent, whose name has not been released, challenged the books on May 27 by submitting a Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Material to the district.

The list of books and the proposed ban was first uncovered by the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina after it filed a public records request with the district. According to the ACLU-SC, the parent indicated that she read all 93 books.

The complete list of challenged books, which can be found on The Daniel Island News website, includes Sarah Gruen’s “Water for Elephants,” Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner,” Richard Wright’s “Native Son,” Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” and the Kurt Vonnegut classic, “Slaughterhouse Five.”

According to the ACLU-SC, “All of the titles being challenged in Berkeley County are listed on BookLooks, a website commonly used by political interest groups like Moms for Liberty to disseminate superficial talking points.”

During the Sept. 18 school board meeting, several community members questioned how one parent is capable of reading all 93 books and selecting them for review. Several parents raised concerns over parental involvement and transparency in the book selection process.

Some board members were caught off guard with Board member Yvonne Bradley saying she was told there was no book ban. “I was told there was no such thing. So who’s telling a fib? Am I getting the wrong information? I don’t want to sit up here and look like a complete fool!” she said.

In response to the public comments and confusion among the board, the district’s Chief Communications Officer Katie Tanner was asked to clarify the process.

REVIEW PROCESS

“Books have not been reviewed at this time, votes have not been taken, there is no book banned off a list,” Tanner said at the meeting. “No process has been conducted yet. Committees have not been convened yet.”

She confirmed that a parent requested a reconsideration of instructional materials, in accordance with the district’s KNBA-R policy.

According to that policy, challenged material will not be removed from general use during the reconsideration process. Tanner highlighted the review process, noting that the board would be involved at the appeal level. The policy states that challenged material would need to first be reviewed at the administrative level through committees and the superintendent before an appeal reaches the board.

When board member David Barrow questioned whether any committees had been established to review the books and who sits on the committee, Tanner clarified that review committees have not yet been fully formed.

With 93 books under review, she said it would require the creation of nine or 10 committees to evaluate each case individually.

While the district is still forming the makeup of the review committees, Tanner said, “The board policy dictates who can sit on the committees and board members do not sit on committees, per the board policy.”

According to KNBA-R, the chief academic officer is required to appoint a committee to review the challenged material. KNBA-R further provides that the review committee’s makeup include: the coordinator of the discipline area involved, two certified school-based personnel from the appropriate school level and subject or program area, five parents of children at the school represented by the original request.

According to the KNBA-R policy, the committees are tasked with reviewing the challenged materials and making a recommendation to the superintendent. The superintendent can accept or reject the recommendation. An appeal process may follow with the school board making the final decision.

The district did not respond to questions about how parents can join a review committee or how much it is estimated to cost the district to review the materials.

At the end of the Sept. 18 meeting, Board Chair Mac McQuillin acknowledged the need for greater clarity and transparency in addressing these censorship concerns. He stated that due to what he described as misinformation circulating in the community, BCSD plans to add information to its website that explains the KNBA-R review policy and the makeup of the review committees. This material was not posted by 3 p.m. on Sept. 25.

OTHER PARENTAL OPTIONS

Parents do have the option to challenge specific books for their own child only. BCSD’s updated library management app, Destiny, incorporates parental choice for literature selection. Dr. Chelsea Bradley, coordinator of curriculum for sixth through 12th English Language Arts at BCSD, recently shared that the district has developed a process that allows parents and guardians to actively have a voice in selecting literature for their child both in the classroom and within the libraries.

The Destiny app allows parents and guardians to opt in for email receipts of their child’s library checkouts. Destiny also has a flagging system that enables parents and guardians to request that specific books be unavailable for checkout if they do not align with the parent’s preferences regarding text selection.

“We acknowledge that the process of selecting literature is an ongoing and inclusive effort,” Bradley said. “Nevertheless, we recognize the importance of honoring beliefs and values of families and empowering them to be involved in their children’s education.”