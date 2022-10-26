Park Pawty!

Dogs will rule the day during the second annual Bark in the Park event, to be held Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daniel Island Waterfront Park on River Landing Drive.

The free festival, organized by The Daniel Island News, will have a farmers market feel and will feature entertainment, contests, prizes, pet vendors, food, and fun for all. Last year’s inaugural Bark in the Park drew hundreds of guests and families to the park for an action-packed day of activities designed to celebrate the family’s Fluffy or Fido.

DJ Wayne will get the pawty started by spinning music, leading line dancing and engaging the crowd in hula hooping and tail waggin’ fun!

This is an event created with the purpose of giving back. Berkeley Animal Center, which is currently in a state of emergency and at maximum capacity, will be a beneficiary of the 2022 Bark in the Park. There will be opportunities to meet adoptable puppies and adult dogs from the Berkeley County Animal Center and to learn more about fostering and volunteering needs. Plan to bring an item from the shelter’s wish list, which can be viewed at amzn.to/3Dwfp5f to make a monetary donation.

Tiffany Hoffman, shelter manager for Berkeley Animal Center, said, “We love going to events and talking about our animal shelter and spreading awareness of the need for community involvement. It takes a village and the animal shelter needs everyone’s help to serve our mission, which is to find a healthy and happy outcome for every animal that comes into our shelter. We are a small staff with a huge number of animals coming through our doors. We welcome any and all help from the community.”

There’s something for everyone at Bark in the Park. Get Spot spiffy for a stroll on the Doggie Runway, plan to enter the costume contest, or channel your inner “Woofgang Pup” in a session of creative dog treat design. Be sure to have the balloon artist create a masterpiece that complements your pup. Don’t miss a visit with Berkeley County EMS Comfort Dogs and meet special guest Agua, who was once a shelter dog adopted and trained to serve as Berkeley County’s Sewer and Sanitation leak detection dog.

The Selfie Contest is being presented by River Landing Dentistry. Enter now on Instagram. Take a photo of you and your dog and tag @riverlandingdentstry, @danielislandnews and be sure to include the hashtag #dinewsbip2022.

Lucie Wieland, marketing director at River Landing Dentistry, said, “We are getting so excited for Bark in the Park, seeing all your fun selfies with your fur best friends and are so thrilled about what an amazing afternoon it will be. Keep the selfies coming for a chance to win the contest!”

Mighty Dog Roofing of Charleston, a locally owned roofing contractor, is a new vendor this year. Co-owner Ashley Shults said, “We’ll have our tent set up and our Top Dog, Archie, will be pawing out dog swag - like balls, frisbees, bandanas, and tasty treats! As DI residents, we are passionate about being involved and giving back to the community we hold so dear! We look forward to participating in this worthwhile event and supporting the Berkeley County Animal Center!”

Round out the day with the Blessing of the Animals given by Point Hope Presbyterian Church and the Best Trick contest sponsored by The Daniel Island News.

Food vendors will include Mike’s Chicken Salad and an ice cream truck.

The Daniel Island Community Fund is the Platinum Sponsor for Bark in the Park. Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, commented, “Bark in the Park is a wonderful new tradition that has been added to the Daniel Island annual special event repertoire thanks to the host, The Daniel Island News. It is a great opportunity for our property owners and their furry family members to enjoy some fall weather, treats and entertainment together at beautiful Waterfront Park. The Daniel Island Community Fund is proud to be a sponsor and would like to thank all the other sponsors for making this event possible.”

Sue Detar, creator of Bark in the Park and publisher of The Daniel Island News said, “Last year’s Bark in the Park was the perfect day and we are so happy to bring it back again this year – a festival for the entire family – including our furry companions, educational entertainment, kid events, fun contests with great prizes, dancing, wonderful vendors. Good, clean fun all around!”

Check out the video of last year’s event on our YouTube channel: bit.ly/3RHjcRs.

Just in case it’s raining cats and dogs on Nov. 5, the festival will be rescheduled for Nov. 6.