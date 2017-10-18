Part-time DI resident shares breast cancer journey

In February of this year, Temple Dyson, a part-time Daniel Island resident since 2010, went in for an annual mammogram, something she never missed because both her mother and grandmother are breast cancer survivors.

“I have had annual mammograms since I was 39 because of my history and had never had any issues,” explained Dyson. “Until this year—three areas of a-typical cells led to two rounds of biopsies and a breast MRI which found my tumor.”

Because of her family history, Dyson decided she wanted to do all she could to reduce the chances of breast cancer in the future. On May 18 of this year, she underwent a bilateral mastectomy followed by a reconstruction on Oct. 5.

Although all very recent, Dyson explained that remaining positive is essential.

“I hate to say yet that I have ‘overcome’ cancer since my journey is only months-old,” said Dyson. “In my mind, I need to meet the one year mark and so forth. At this point I still feel like a fighter not a survivor. Every day I am thankful that my cancer was found early. A year later would have been a different story. My family and I look at life with a thankful heart and with laughter.”

With the support of her husband of 23 years, Joel, and her four children, Jonah, a freshman at Auburn, Wesley, a senior at Cheraw High School, Bradford, a freshman at Cheraw High School and Kirby, an eighth grader at Long Middle School who the family adopted from China, Dyson explained that remaining optimistic through the process was easy.

“My family has been so supportive,” said Dyson. “Especially Joel. My husband slept on the floor on a twin mattress for the first seven or eight days when I had drainage tubes after my mastectomy, just to make sure he didn’t touch or bother me while I was recovering. He cleaned all the drainage tubes and our counter was covered with paperwork where he was keeping up with my meds. He was meticulous about all of it, every minute of the day.”

Dyson and her family have always supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, like many Americans, by wearing pink and attending fundraising events. But this year, she explained, will be a little different.

“Survivor - that word still takes some getting used to for me,” said Dyson. “This year is my very first October as a breast cancer fighter and it is so new to me. For me, every opportunity to tell a woman my story is an opportunity to encourage someone to go get a mammogram whether it’s October or May.”

In order to further show support and raise awareness for breast cancer, the Dyson’s business, Cheraw Healthcare, Inc., will be taking part in National Pink Out Day on Oct. 26 and will host a mobile mammogram on Nov. 3 for their staff.

“Having breast cancer changes your perspective on a lot of things,” said Dyson. “But if I can help one person from my experience, save someone, then that makes what I went through more worth it.”

Dyson hopes to join the thousands of participants expected to take to the streets on Daniel Island this weekend for the annual Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure. For additional information on the event, visit www.komensouthcarolina.org/race/.

GET YOUR PINK ON!

The 24th Annual Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure will kick off this Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island. See map above for the race route and a schedule of planned activities. For more information, visit www.komensouthcarolina.org.