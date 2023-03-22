Pat Tillman Run returns to DI trails to memorialize American hero

The 19th annual Pat Tillman Run “Pat’s Run” returns to Daniel Island on April 22. Organized by Daniel Island resident and former U.S. Marine, Joel Jackson, the 4.2 mile race honors and remembers the legacy of American hero, Pat Tillman.

Tillman was a linebacker for Arizona State University. In 1998, he was drafted into the National Football League by the Arizona Cardinals. After the September 11 attacks, Tillman left his football career and enlisted in the United States Army. He served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was killed in the line of duty during an Afghanistan canyon ambush.

Jackson started the Pat Tillman chapter in Charleston in 2018. The first island Pat’s Run was held in Jackson’s neighborhood with about 50 participants. It expanded and grew over the years – moving to Blackbaud soccer stadium before eventually moving to Credit One Stadium and the Daniel Island trails.

“Our goal each year is to introduce a new group of individuals to the legacy of Pat Tillman and we do this through a morning filled with walking or running together.” Jackson said. “This run is about more than just getting our steps in or getting a best time. It is about joining together to honor an American hero and introducing Pat’s legacy to younger generations.”

The race welcomes all to participate – kids, strollers, runners, walkers and dogs. The festivities start with DJ music, a warm up, a video highlighting Tillman’s life and the national anthem. The participants then hit the trails. The race and the after-party at New Realm raises money for the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Jackson had high praise for the help from the community, thanking Credit One Stadium and tournament director Bob Moran as well as local sponsors: The Hall family and Halls Chophouse, Mark Jordan of Refuel and Stan Wilhelm of Totality Medispa.

Pat’s Run takes place at 9 a.m. at Credit One Stadium. Registration includes the event t-shirt. Registration for the race at: runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=103797&eventId=677081.

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses, empowering them with academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers.

These scholars are making an impact as they lead through action in the fields of healthcare, business, public service, STEM, education and the humanities.