Patrick Gilling connects with people

“Out of Many, One People.” The national motto of Jamaica embodies Patrick Gilling’s philosophy on life. He embraces diversity and forms friendships with his neighbors off Clements Ferry Road, his employees from El Salvador, children at the Daniel Island Club, and strangers asking for charity.

“It’s who I am,” said Gilling. “I’m naturally a jovial person who likes to interact with people. I don’t care who you are, you could be a person on the side of the road begging for a dollar, I just like to connect with everybody.”

Gilling was born and raised in Jamaica and moved to the United States in 2008 to work at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado. He held positions at the Crowne Plaza, Marriott, and Omni Resorts before becoming food and beverage manager at the Daniel Island Club in 2019. Gilling’s laidback and engaging persona has endeared him to both adults and children, who flock to him for conversation and laughs.

“What’s unique about this position is I get to interact with members in a casual setting, so I get to know their preferences, where they go on vacation, their parents’ names,” he said. “With the kids, I know what sports they like, where they go to school, their favorite food, so we become friends.”

Gilling started working in America on an H-2B visa, which allows people from foreign countries to work in temporary or seasonal jobs that employers are not able to fill with American workers.

The Daniel Island Club began an international hiring program two years ago after a shortage of hospitality workers left its operations understaffed.

“In order to receive H-2B visas, we as a club have to prove to the government that we’re actively recruiting people who live here in the states,” said Gilling. “When we do not meet our demands, then we look to overseas help.”

Gilling said the program has been a success for the nearly 20 current employees. The Daniel Island Club subsidizes housing costs and provides shuttle transportation to and from work. “We also offer them opportunities to go to soccer games, and we take them downtown to see historical sites,” he said. “We do a lot of H-2B outings.”

In his free time, Gilling, who lives in the Point Hope community, enjoys activities with his two young daughters, Abrianna and Z’nyiah, travels to Bluffton to visit family, and attends Philip Simmons and Bishop England football games to cheer on past and present employees. He tries to create a good work/life balance and takes time to socialize with members of his staff.

Gilling grew up as neighbors in Jamaica with Jovian Oates, a bartender at the club’s Cabana. “Jovi is a very good cook. On her days off we all go over there and enjoy a home cooked meal,” he said.

Gilling and Oates are involved in charity work in Jamaica, where they said the community is like a family to them. Twice a year they send food and clothing from Charleston-area donors to people who are less fortunate, including approximately 80 children at the Pentecostal primary school Gilling’s grandmother founded. His father,

who recently passed away, was a world-class chef who opened two Margaritaville restaurants in Montego Bay.

“Jamaica is a very beautiful and special place. The culture, the food, the atmosphere, the vibe, the people; to me Jamaica is a paradise,” he said. “However, living here in the United States allows me the ability to look out for my family in ways I could never do living in Jamaica.”

Gilling said he is blessed to live and work on the Cainhoy peninsula, which he describes as friendly, relaxing, and peaceful. “As a Jamaican, I feel very welcomed anywhere I go on the island; to Publix, to the Refuel gas station, to Mac’s place for a drink, to concerts at Credit One Stadium,” he said. “My employers here have been very good to me, and my manager, Jenn Paciotti, has been an inspiration and a mentor in every way. This has been my best employment and I’m very grateful.”