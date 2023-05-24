Patrick Villegas joins The Daniel Island News

I am excited to announce that Patrick Villegas, an experienced journalist and sales and marketing expert, joined The Daniel Island News as Associate Publisher earlier this month.

You may recognize Patrick, a Daniel Island resident since 2010, from his days as the morning news anchor for Channel 5 News.

Patrick will work closely with both our editorial and sales and marketing teams to bring high quality journalism to our readers and exceptional marketing and visibility to our local business communities. He will head up special events and projects as well as consult with businesspeople to help get information about their products and services to the community via effective multi-media platforms and events produced by The Daniel Island News.

Patrick earned his journalism degree from the University of South Carolina. He was the editor-in-chief of The Gamecock and helped mentor and manage a team of budding journalists.

He transitioned to broadcast news, working for 10 years in Charleston as a news producer, street reporter, special projects manager and morning co-anchor of Live 5 News This Morning. During his tenure, the morning show was the number one rated morning program. As special projects manager producing weekly investigative and in-depth stories, his team was nominated for a Southeastern Emmy for Outstanding News Special.

After a successful career in journalism, Patrick transitioned to sales and marketing and enjoyed a 15-year career in the pharmaceutical and mortgage industries where he stressed providing outstanding value to customers.

Patrick is excited and energized to work in his community and to merge his two passions of journalism and marketing.

“This is a dream job for me,” Patrick said. “I look forward to working with the community and The Daniel Island News team to provide valuable news, marketing, and events to the Daniel Island and Cainhoy region.”

Patrick resides on Daniel Island with his two sons, one a student at Daniel Island School and the other at the School of the Arts.