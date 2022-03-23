A-peeling spiders

Recent reports of a coming Joro spider invasion can evoke images of a flood of arachnid assassins. But they seem pretty harmless and my concern with them is their overall environmental impact, not the spiders themselves.

As discussed in an earlier article, there were no coyotes here when I was a boy and their impact, especially on the deer population, has been quite significant. It will take years to know if the spiders’ presumably accidental boat ride to our country will prove detrimental.

For now, we already have a native species similar to the Joro well established in our area. The banana spider, Nephila clavipes, is a large orb weaver spider which is conspicuous and common on Daniel Island. It is an odd paradox that when one finds a web spanning many feet across here in the Lowcountry, it is typically a product of either one of our largest or one of our smallest spiders. An earlier article discussed the tiny but industrious spiny orb weaver, and now we will learn a little bit about its large, colorful cousin — the banana spider.

I stopped during a run down Pierce Street several years ago when a flash of golden color and some motion caught my attention. Just off the sidewalk, a large banana spider was wrapping a fly in silk to serve as a later meal. Her web was several feet across and quite intricate. I say “her” because males and females are strikingly different and cannot be confused. Unlike most mammals, birds, etc., the female is brightly colored and large — five to even 10 times the size of the inconspicuous males — and she builds and controls the web.

One or more males are sometimes found in and around the webs, too, and each hopes to be a potential suitor.

Look for golden-backed spiders with yellow and black legs and abdomens. The females can be 3 to 4 inches across, including the legs, while the diminutive males are darker and only around one-half inch across. Banana spiders are most prevalent in summer and fall and can be found in webs of up to 6 feet in diameter, often spun between trees. These carnivorous arachnids feed on insects and will eat flies, mosquitoes, dragonflies, bees, wasps and even butterflies. I hope that they eat our “palmetto bugs” or large, flying cockroaches too, but multiple reports indicate some inexplicable fear of them.

Nephila derives from the Greek word meaning “fond of spinning.” These spiders grow and spin webs quickly, which is helpful for a creature that only lives for a year. Once she is finally capable of reproducing, the female has about one month to live. The males have half that time. After mating, the female will produce one or two silk-wrapped egg sacs and will attach them to a tree.

Banana spiders will bite if threatened, but bites are seldom more serious than a bee sting. Generally speaking, they are pretty good neighbors.