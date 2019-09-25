Peter Stonefield announces intentions to run for House District 99

Another contender had added his name to the race for S.C. House District 99. Peter Stonefield, a resident of the Cainhoy peninsula, announced last week that he is pursuing the Republican nomination for the General Assembly seat currently held by Nancy Mace, who is running for U.S. Congress.

An aerospace engineer, Stonefield is president and CEO of APECS Aerospace Corporation and serves on the boards of a number of organizations, including Camp Happy Days and the South Carolina Aquarium. He has also worked as executive director of the South Carolina Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee, which was dedicated in Patriots Point last year.

“You may also know of me through my company’s sponsorship and support of our military and their families at SC Stingrays and Citadel Sports Military Appreciation events and other local and national venues,” stated Stonefield.

The candidate, who joins Daniel Island resident Shawn Pinkston in his quest to represent House District 99, said in a press release that he shares many of the same concerns as his neighbors when it comes to the welfare of children in the district, the state of infrastructure, and the “never-ending development in our wetlands and ever-expanding flood zones.”

Stonefield is also the son of a teacher and parent of children attending Philip Simmons High School.

“I understand the challenges faced by our educators to simply teach,” he added. “I know that they often pay for their own supplies used for our children all while trying to raise their own families on a teacher’s salary, and I abhor the fact that many of our teachers cannot even afford to live in the same places as their students. Education in the State of South Carolina must be intelligently reformed with better pay for teachers, the re-introduction of technical education and a merit-based system for elevating teachers to administrative positions. STEM programs must also be expanded throughout the state.”

Stonefield also called attention to what he described as the “agony of the CFR corridor widening forever project and the Wando Bridge structural issues.”

“I get what situations like that mean to us all and I know that any new infrastructure improvements need to be done intelligently and with a focus on eliminating as much inconvenience to the local populace as possible,” he continued.

Additionally, Stonefield stated he is “dedicated to conservative fiscal and family values as well as being fiercely supportive and protective of the beautiful natural environment we enjoy in the Lowcountry.”

Stonefield is a graduate of University of Kansas (BSAE ’89) and Pepperdine University (MBA ’02). He currently resides in Charleston and is married to Anna Stonefield and has three sons - Morgan, William and Cameron. He enjoys spending time with his family, boating, golfing, flying and watching local sporting events, including Stingrays hockey and Citadel sports. A campaign Facebook page is in the works. In the meantime, those who would like additional information can email Stonefield at Pstonef@gmail.com.

MAYORAL CANDIDATE FORUM

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association will host a Charleston Mayoral Candidate Forum on Monday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island, located at 299 Seven Farms Drive.

The event is open to the community and residents of Daniel Island and the greater Cainhoy peninsula are encouraged to attend. At the time this issue went to print, the following candidates had confirmed their attendance: Mayor John Tecklenburg, Gary White, Mike Seekings and Sheri Irwin.

“My goal is for those who attend to better educate themselves on our candidates and what their views - and solutions - are on the critical issues facing Charleston,” stated Marie Delcioppo, DINA president. “I want residents to be inspired not only to go vote and exercise that incredible right, but also to feel confident in whomever they choose to vote for.”

For additional info, visit the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page.