Phase II of The Waterfront moves forward

The Waterfront developers, East West Partners, recently commenced the sales process of Phase II of the development. The three new buildings slated for Phase II of development will offer direct, unobstructed, four-story views of the Wando River.

The new buildings — named the Sabal, Magnolia and Camellia — will feature one, two, and three-bedroom residences with a total of 41 units.

The Waterfront development is a five phase development located along the Wando River where River Landing Drive dead ends into Waterfront Park. Four more phases of construction on the 22-acre site are planned. When The Waterfront is fully completed there will be a total of 300 living spaces.

This sales release comes slightly before the one-year anniversary of completion of The Waterfront’s Phase I. The first phase of construction was done simultaneously with updates to the park and existing pier and construction of a second piers — all of which included a paddle board launch, an interactive fountain, waterfront swings, children’s play area, and the construction of five large building that include condominiums and townhomes.

Fifty-seven units are occupied and one two-bedroom unit is

still available. Prices for the sold units ranged from $999,000 to $1.9 million.

Ranging from approximately 1,220 to 3,400 square feet, each of the Phase II floorplans feature outdoor living terraces, elevated finishes, and river views. Amenities include a shared, elevated outdoor courtyard for residents of the Sabal and Magnolia buildings and an outdoor terrace and gathering space called The Perch for residents of the Camellia building.

East West Partners will begin accepting contracts in March.

“As we begin the next phase of construction at The Waterfront, we couldn’t be more excited to continue the growth of this vibrant community and create an environment that will resonate for generations to come,” said Miller Harper, managing partner of East West Partners.

As a complement to the next step of The Waterfront’s development, construction of a pavilion at Waterfront Park has begun, according to the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association President Jane Baker. The pavilion will be located near the oak trees in the grassy area of the park where the guitar series was held last summer.

During the construction of Phase II, The Waterfront trail will be rerouted but it’s anticipated that the connection to Barfield Park will remain. A trail plan that goes from the South Dock to the Barfield Bridge is still being finalized, according to Baker.

East West Partners does not anticipate any disruptions to usage of the docks or any of the amenities at Waterfront Park. There is no set timeline for the completion of Phase II.