Philip Simmons Elementary’s Garland awarded civic achievement

As a second grade teacher at Philip Simmons Elementary, Doretha Garland works to build a community within her classroom.

She particularly enjoys teaching social studies, and the second grade curriculum focuses on the United States of America. Garland has a way of being able to take her social studies lessons and make them relatable to her students. She teaches them what the flag means, what the country's symbols are, and the importance of recognizing those who serve their country.

Garland’s ongoing commitment to civic responsibility has earned her a very special award on the state level from the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) organization.

The Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award was founded in 1899 to recognize teachers who stimulate interest in America’s history, traditions, civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism.

The VFW Department of South Carolina recognized Garland as the first-place winner in the Elementary School Teacher category for the award. She will be celebrated at the VFW Department of South Carolina’s upcoming conference in Columbia in February.

Garland has been teaching for over 30 years. She came to Philip Simmons Elementary the year it opened in 2016. She previously taught in the Columbia area before coming to Berkeley County. She studied early childhood education at Francis Marion University and received her master’s in elementary education from Columbia College. She is National Board-certified and is currently in the board’s maintenance of certification process.

She is a four-time Teacher of the Year recipient. She was Philip Simmons Elementary’s inaugural Teacher of the Year, and also earned the title at three other elementary schools in Columbia.

Garland was nominated for the VFW award through three recommendation letters submitted by Principal Mike Huff, fellow teacher Tina McDonald, and a former colleague from Columbia.

Huff said Garland is a passionate teacher who makes a lasting impact on her students, and that her instructional practices promote collaboration, communication, adaptability and critical thinking among her students.

"She encourages them to take initiative in their own learning and continually advocates for their success," he said. "In addition to her classroom instruction, Ms. Garland serves as a role model to her students by instilling in them a sense of community, compassion, and helping others."

Garland said she was not aware of the VFW contest until she met her neighbor, Rex Brown, who is a veteran and serves as the Commander of VFW post 3137 on the Isle of Palms. Knowing how much Garland does for her students, Brown encouraged her to apply for the award. She won the local award last year. Garland subsequently won on the VFW District 1 level, and recently found out she won on the state level.

“I was surprised and honored,” she said.

The VFW recognized Garland for her innovative teaching style over the course of her career. She has held mock elections and council meetings with her students to raise awareness about current events. She teaches the U.S. Constitution and has allowed her students to help create classroom rules. Prior to the pandemic, Garland was active in inviting veterans to participate in school Veterans Day programs.

Garland helps her students learn the meaning behind the words of The Pledge of Allegiance, and she has always had a soft spot for military families.

Earlier this year, all of the second graders made cards for veterans, something that has always meant a lot to Garland.

“You never know how something like that is going to touch a veteran,” she said.