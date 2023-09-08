Philip Simmons Elementary to emphasize math and reading

Q&A with Michael Huff

PSES Principal - Projected enrollment of 565

Q: What’s new for the 2023-24 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year regarding start/dismissal time, extracurricular activities, curriculum or educational initiatives?

There are no changes to start/dismissal times. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m. School will start at 7:45 a.m. with dismissal at 2:45 p.m. We ask for patience and understanding the first couple of weeks as everyone adjusts to arrival and dismissal routines. Students should be ready to exit the vehicle with backpacks and shoes on. Last year we piloted UFLi and Heggerty schoolwide to support Phonics/Phonemic Awareness, and saw tremendous growth, so we’re excited that it will be implemented schoolwide this year.

Q: Share any special events planned or back-to-school activities for the first month of school?

Meet the Teacher will be Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. The PTA Welcome Back Picnic is Aug. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Q: What goals have you set in terms of student achievement for the upcoming year?

The school’s academic goal will prioritize math by implementing enhanced math strategies, specialized teacher training (OGAP) and engaging math-centric activities. However, the school will still maintain a strong focus on reading through dedicated reading programs, encouraging literacy events and integrating reading across subjects. The aim is to create a balanced approach that strengthens students’ math skills while fostering a love for reading, ensuring they excel in both critical areas of their academic development.

Q: Is the school fully staffed with teachers? Are there any new hires?

Yes, we are fully staffed for the 2023-24 school year and we’re happy to welcome the following staff: Ms. Forshay, Ms. Miller, Ms. King, Ms. Arzubiaga, Ms. Brown, Ms. Genchur, Ms. Smith, Ms. Renn, Ms. Ahearn, Ms. Stiles, Ms. McDonald, Ms. Middleton, Ms. Geathers, Ms. Broughton and Ms. Murphy.

Q: Describe the school’s effort to help students and parents prepare for the return to school and ensure a smooth, welcoming transition.

We’re strongly encouraging parents to complete the returning student update. This process is crucial for the school to complete rosters, monitor class sizes, and ensure we have the correct mode of transportation home for every student. We also encourage our parents to follow our Facebook page for important updates. We’ll also be sharing our communication via our school website, Seesaw and through our mass communication platform.

Q: Has the school made any updates to its technology infrastructure or plans to incorporate more technology into the classroom to support learning?

We will thoughtfully integrate technology into the classroom, ensuring its use solely when it enhances instruction. Teachers will employ technology as a tool to complement lessons, foster interactive learning experiences and cater to diverse learning styles. Emphasis will remain on maintaining a balance between technology usage and hands-on activities to foster critical thinking and creativity.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they prepare for the first day?

Stay curious and be kind! Embrace new friendships, listen to your teachers, and have fun learning. Remember, it’s okay to be nervous; everyone is starting anew. You’ve got this!