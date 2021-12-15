Philip Simmons has its very own Mr. Rogers

A counselor, a mentor, a friend, an advocate — all things Cpl. Cephus Rogers brings to the table as the school resource officer (SRO) at Philip Simmons High School.

Rogers has a special ability to make connections with the families in the school community, and it is something that serves him well as an SRO who supports using restorative practices within the school in order to help students stay on track.

A native of Jamestown, South Carolina, he started in law enforcement as a state trooper in 1989. In 2010 he transitioned to a deputy with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

Rogers initially worked the roads for several months when he came to Berkeley County, and then he got involved in the Community Action Team unit, working with the Jamestown, Cainhoy, Huger, Wando and Daniel Island communities. He enjoyed forming connections with families and ended up landing the opportunity to serve as a substitute SRO in the Berkeley County School District, which helped him get to know the families even more.

“I started thinking, well, I know the parents, now I get to know their children — the students,” he said.

Rogers is in his third year serving as an SRO at Philip Simmons High, and he particularly likes watching students transition from children to young adults. He is responsible for security at all of the school’s home athletic events, and he also travels to the away games with the football, basketball and track teams.

Aside from attending the sporting events, Rogers can often be found playing a game of basketball or football with students. He might eat lunch with them or join them in a game of cornhole — and the students are always open to hanging out.

He said he strives to make an impact on students in ways beyond the law and safety aspects of his job. He considers himself a mentor and a counselor to students, as well as an advocate who can speak up for a child when appropriate — “especially when there’s knowledge of their life away from school,” Rogers said.

That is where his connections with the community and families really come into play.

“A lot of times, that makes a big difference as to how, or the reason why, students behave in certain ways,” he said.

The school district has been active in implementing restorative practices in all of its schools. A restorative mindset involves looking into underlying factors that could contribute to behavior issues if a child is acting out at school.

Rogers is a big supporter of restorative practices, saying it allows for a different way of looking at incidents when they occur at school, as opposed to using punitive measures to correct behavior all the time.

“It gives a different way to be more on the corrective side instead of using discipline as the only method and it never gets solved,” he said.

Rogers said his experience is that when a disruption occurs, a child tends to be more open and receptive to working with the teachers and administrators when restorative practices are used. This leads to more respect from the child and being able to establish a better relationship with the adults.