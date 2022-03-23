Philip Simmons High has ‘room for growth’ after turning 5

You can measure Philip Simmons High School’s growth in attendance numbers.

During the school’s first year in 2016-17, enrollment was 215, and increased to 395 the following academic year. Enrollment grew to 533 students for the 2018-19 academic year and jumped to 648 last year. Attendance for 2021-22 is currently 731.

You can also measure the school’s growth in athletic numbers, and that starts with the number 1.

Last summer, the school received the prestigious Carlyle Cup for Class AA schools, an award that signifies PSHS has the top athletic program in the Palmetto State.

The way Athletics Director Dan Minkins talks, it could be time to add more elite hardware to the school’s trophy case.

“I just received the latest Carlyle Cup Standings, and we’re No. 1,” Minkins said. “We’re 40 points ahead of Christ Church heading into spring sports.”

Many schools have big dreams when they open their doors for the first year. But dreams are just part of the equation. Plenty of work is required and that’s something Minkins sees in the summer as he pursues the practice fields of the different teams.

“It takes work and commitment,” Minkins said. “It takes commitment from the student-athletes and parents, and that’s where the community comes in.”

It’s a community that supports its teams, as evidenced by the attendance for the Iron Horses’ home football game against Bishop England that attracted 1,949 fans.

The Iron Horses made history when they won the Carlyle Cup last year. Philip Simmons was the first Berkeley County school to garner the award. Philip Simmons was also the first public school in the state to win the Class AA honor.

The Iron Horses won top honors in Class AA for 2020-21 by claiming three state championships: boys tennis, girls track and field, and boys track and field. The program had two state runner-up teams and claimed eight Region-6AA championships.

The school recently added boys swimming and boys lacrosse to its athletics menu and will continue to add sports when sanctioned by the High School League. Minkins said boys volleyball and girls wrestling could be the next sports sanctioned.

Minkins says that 70-75% of the students at PSHS play at least one sport. “There are a lot worse places to go after school than practice or a game.”

So far in 2021-22, the school has one state title. The girls tennis team, coached by Richard Schulz, won its first championship. The girls cross country team finished second in the state in cross country while the football, volleyball, boys basketball, girls tennis and girls

cross country won region championships.

“There’s still a lot of room for growth,” said Minkins, who estimates the school could top out at between 1,200-1,500 students.

That’s a healthy base as Philip Simmons continues to cement its place as one of the top academic and athletic schools in the Palmetto State.

And the Iron Horses reached the top in just five short years.