PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH IN-PERSON GRADUATION JUNE 18

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 9:22am admin

Berkeley County School District will host in-person graduation ceremonies on high school campuses in June. District administration adjusted the graduation schedule and venues in order to provide a meaningful experience for graduating seniors with guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.

Philip Simmons High School will hold its ceremony at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Philip Simmons Stadium.

Safety precautions will be strictly enforced, with each graduate allowed four ticketed guests. Seating will be designated and pre-measured to meet social distancing guidelines. Attendees will be expected to remain in their designated seating area until the conclusion of the ceremony.

The graduation ceremonies will be live streamed via a variety of different methods, which will be announced closer to the date.

For more information on all the safety precautions and the schedule for other Berkeley County schools, go to bcsdschools.net/bcsdgc2020.

