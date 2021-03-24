Philip Simmons High School reaches fourth year milestone

The members of the senior class at Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) are finding that their days are numbered during a unique year that they will likely not forget. On June 12, the students will march toward the podium stationed at the front of the North Charleston Coliseum to receive their coveted high school diplomas.

Students who started as freshmen during the school’s first days are now seniors. In 2017, Philip Simmons High School opened its doors to 222 students. The school served only ninth and 10th grades during its inaugural year. Built for growth, the school now hosts 650 students each day and has a design capacity of 1,088 with a maximum enrollment capacity of 1,450. According to Katie Tanner, public information officer for the Berkeley County School District, plans include a second school building that can be added later to accommodate another 400 students as the population increases around Clements Ferry Road.

Before PSHS had a building, teachers, and students, the school had an active and engaged Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

“The PTSA was created before there was a brick and mortar. We wanted to lay the foundation for uniting the community and coming behind the new staff on day one,” community member Lisa Kerns said.

The first PTSA supported all three Philip Simmons schools. Eventually, they split to specifically support each principal and groups of teachers. Kerns recalled the first fundraiser: a Trunk or Treat held before any of the Philip Simmons schools opened. The PTSA set a lofty goal of 100 attendees – 450 people from the community showed up to celebrate and support the new schools.

The relatives of Philip Simmons served on the initial PTSA which created a special opportunity to gain input from the family; to share their vision and to experience their pride in having the schools dedicated to their namesake, explained Kerns.

Mary Nemeth served on the advisory board when the Philip Simmons schools were in the planning stages, and later served as the first PTSA president.

“It was thrilling to be invited to such a new possibility for our neighborhoods. To see it be built, to be a small part of something so big was truly a blessing to me,” Nemeth said. “We worked hard to gather people to know who we were and what we knew we could become. We set out to get Iron Horse gear on everyone so we could start the conversations of who we were, our goals, our pride and our love of the kids. We had cocktail parties, meetings, fundraisers.... we worked hard and we grew each year.”

Today, strong community support is still a cornerstone for the school’s success. Jackie Lyden, science department chair and Teacher of the Year, said, “Philip Simmons has some of the strongest community support that I have ever experienced as a teacher. I am

blown away daily by support from parents and community members that I have not previously had in my teaching career.”

Academically, the school offers a wide range of Advanced Placement courses, unique technical education offerings and has a growing fine arts department.

“We are starting to hear about more scholarships and college acceptances and are very impressed with what this senior class has been able to accomplish and the opportunities they have earned at the post-secondary level,” remarked principal Chris Buchholz.

“We will be holding a College Signing Day ceremony outdoors next month to recognize all our seniors and their college plans.”

Buchholz recognizes that growth in the area will be a challenge to consider when developing and expanding on the school’s programs.

“It is possible,” he noted, “that in a five-year period we could see this school close to capacity which is exciting, yet a reminder of the planning and forward thinking that is required. Our teachers here (just under 50) are great at getting the most of our students and pushing them to the next level.”

The principal credited former school leaders who set the tone of high academic expectations on day one at Philip Simmons High School. Buchholz vowed, “That is a torch that I will continue to carry.”