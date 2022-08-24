Philip Simmons High School rolls out electronic hall pass system

Cutting class is a thing of the past, at least at one high school in Berkeley County School District. Philip Simmons High School has a new security system in place and it doesn’t involve a traditional hall monitor.

When students on the Iron Horses’ campus need to use the restroom, get a drink out of the water fountain or go see the school nurse, they won’t be using a traditional hall pass. Gone are the days of using old school technology like an object or pass to access the hallways while class is in session. Now, it’s all controlled in the palms of the teachers’ hands – literally.

Before the start of the 2022-23 school year, Philip Simmons made a year-long investment in a digital hall pass called “e-hallpass.” After vetting several different programs, the school opted to go with Eduspire Solutions, a software company based out of Pennsylvania.

The initial purchase and startup fees ended up costing Philip Simmons $3 per student. The Iron Horses student body is nearly 800 students, which equates to approximately $2,400. If you ask principal Chris Buchholz, the app was worth every penny to his faculty and staff.

“For the most part, 99 percent of our kids do the right thing and they like it just because it’s so convenient,” Buchholz said. “With the click of a button everybody knows where they are.”

Buchholz said the impetus for the technological advancement came after feedback from his educators. The consensus was that students were abusing hall passes, misinforming teachers of their whereabouts and wandering around without supervision.

E-hallpass allows teachers to give hallway permissions to students with minimal disruptions in class. The app gives educators the full authority to track the student’s trip via a live dashboard similar to how Google Maps records a road trip and will note every step along the way or a deviation from the route.

Students can access e-hallpass via their cell phone or any web browser and write up a request to leave the classroom. This request includes both their destination and the reason. The teacher then approves the pass by entering their unique pin number. When the student arrives at their destination, the receiving educator enters the pin and the first educator receives a notification that the learner has arrived.

“If we do have kids who abuse the system now we have all the data to show us,” Buchholz said.

A timer feature on the e-hallpass tracks how long the learner spent in between being checked out and checked in and this information is sent to both educators. Teachers will receive alerts for students who are not checked in to their final destination, which further improves school security.

Other accountability features on the app include: knowing how many students are in the hall at all times; location control to limit the amount of passes going to a certain area to prevent meet-ups and incident responses if an altercation or lockdown situation were to arise.

“It helps with efficiency, prevents lost instructional time and can also be a crucial tool in an emergency situation,” Buchholz added.

Philip Simmons High School is the only school in Berkeley County School District operating with an electronic hall pass system. In 2021, the Iron Horses earned $10 million in scholarship offers and 80% of seniors had a GPA over 3.0 and 10% had a GPA over 5.0.