Philip Simmons High School rolls out the red carpet

On Monday, Aug. 19, students across Berkeley County returned to their classrooms for the first day of school. Buses were caught, teachers were introduced, and rules were reviewed. At Philip Simmons High School (PSHS), however, first day jitters were transformed into feelings of excitement during an avant-garde Hollywood-themed celebration.

This first day was designed with a specific purpose: to make school a place where all students want to be. It began with a walk on the red carpet, rolled out at the two main entrances of the building. Students entered the school through a cluster of bubbles and balloons. Principal Dr. Anthony Dixon positioned himself at the front entrance and personally greeted each student with a handshake and a welcome. Dr. Connie McClanahan, librarian, and Resource Officer Corporal Cephus Rogers cheered on the students with enthusiasm. Volunteers distributed granola bars and pens to each student while answering questions. Mary Nemeth, president of the Parent Teacher Student Association, said, “We want each student to know they are important and loved as they walk through the door.”

The day continued with shorter classes that were less focused on rules and consequences and more about teachers engaging students in icebreaker activities and team building exercises. As Dr. McClanahan commented, many of the students have already been in school for 12 years.

“They know the rules. This mixes things up and makes the day more exciting.”

The school hosted a game show in the gym and held movie-themed contests with prizes during lunch. Freshman Dorothy Yaun said that her favorite part of the day was participating in the game show and that the icebreaker activities helped her meet people in her classes. The first day concluded with a campus-wide “New Year” party with Hollywood-inspired backdrops where students used photo props to take pictures while the yearbook staff acted as paparazzi. Students were encouraged to dance and mingle. Volunteers were on hand to distribute candy and treats upon dismissal.

Students and staff members were inspired to start the year in a unique way after attending an educational conference, Jostens Renaissance, last summer in Orlando, Florida. According to the organization’s website, “The Jostens Renaissance National Conference is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings all educational stakeholders together with the focus of creating a positive school climate and culture.” Jay Watterworth, PSHS history teacher and co-sponsor of the school’s Renaissance Program said, “This conference is the best educational conference for young people in the country.” He added that the program encourages staff to use a “variety of ways to recognize and reward students for the awesome things they do.”

“Last year, we brought in a motivational speaker in the morning and then ended the school day with a New Year’s Party in the gym,” Watterworth continued. “This year, our principal, Dr. Dixon, challenged us to do something bigger and better. We wanted the first day to be a celebration where students are excited to once again walk through our doors. We don’t want the entire day to be about rules and consequences, because then they go home not excited at all. Hopefully, students go home telling their parents that they had an awesome first day and can’t wait to come back.”