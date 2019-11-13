Philip Simmons High School salutes veterans

On Friday, November 8, Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) students took a break from their usual classroom activities to host a campus-wide tribute to veterans during the second annual “Salute to Service” presentation. The event was open to the public and was attended by all student and staff at the school, parents, and local active duty and retired veterans.

It began with a breakfast served to veterans and followed with a student-led presentation in a filled auditorium. Students Ashe Singleton and Emmett Gately served as Masters of Ceremony and reported that the student body had written 450 letters of thanks delivered to military personnel around the globe.

Principal Dr. Anthony Dixon gave remarks about the school’s dedication in recognizing Veterans Day. When asked why students should learn of its significance, he said, “It is important to honor and remember those for their achievements, their courage, and their dedication to our nation. Our students need to understand sacrifices that were made by our men, women, and family members of the armed forces.” Dixon has two uncles who are veterans.

Next, Camille Fei and Georgia Harris performed an a cappella arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Students Collin Nemeth and Abby Szlosek produced a thank you video highlighting family members of high school staff who served their country.

Philip Simmons Elementary joined forces with the high school to present a story written by the students titled “America’s White Table: A Tribute to MIA and POW Soldiers.” The piece was read by Colin Price, Ty Healey, Sam Berden and Rose Wolf.

Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Marvin Green with the US Navy served as the keynote speaker. Green explained to students that “the experience to be in the military is very diverse,” as he detailed the various roles that he served in the field, on a ship, and later on a submarine as a medical provider. His experience led him to a career in psychology; today he holds a doctorate degree in Biblical Counseling.

He said, “The military is a calling, it’s not a job. Service is an opportunity. There’s no greater love than a man who is willing to lay down his life for a friend.”

The program continued with a choral tribute, including “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” from the elementary school choir, and it closed with a moving rendition of “March of the Armed Forces” performed by the PSHS Iron Horse band.

“A Salute to Service” was organized by English Department Chair Taylor South. She stated, “We decided to host this event of course out of respect for the many active duty and retired veterans in the community. Some are parents of our students. We also wanted to help our students understand the sacrifices of our men in women in uniform. As a high schooler, it can be easy to live in your own world, and exposing our students to events like this can help broaden their perspective both in and out of the classroom.”

Veterans Day has significant meaning to South. Both of her grandfathers served in the military; one in the Navy and one in the Army, and her husband is an active duty Air Force member who has served for the past 16 years. Veterans Day truly resonated with South when she became a military spouse.

“To me, Veterans Day is a reminder of all the possibilities we have as a country and the men and women who make those things possible. It is also a reminder of just how many people, from all walks of life, from all kinds of circumstances and from so many cultural backgrounds, come together to serve all of us. It is a powerful symbol of unity, from which our students can learn a great deal. It is a day of gratitude, reflection, admiration and hope, even with the many sacrifices that come along with it.”