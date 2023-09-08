Philip Simmons Middle School welcomes new faculty and staff

Q&A with Charla Groves

PSMS Principal - Projected enrollment: 454

Q: What’s new for the 2023-24 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year regarding start/dismissal time, extracurricular activities, curriculum or educational initiatives?

We are excited to welcome several new faculty and staff members to Philip Simmons Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year. Our theme for the school year is Every Day is Game Day.

Q: Share any special events planned or back to school activities for the first month of school?

Our Meet the Teacher drop-in event will be held for students in grades 6-8 on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17. Please follow the schedule: Last names M-Z: meet 5-6 p.m.

Last names A-L: meet 6-7 p.m. Families with multiple last names should attend during the time frame assigned to the student in the highest grade level. Please note only students in grades 6-8 should attend Meet the Teacher. Students in fifth grade will attend fifth grade orientation on Aug. 18, 10-11:30 a.m., to meet our staff, learn expectations for the upcoming school year and tour the facility. Fifth grade orientation is not a drop-in event; we will follow a schedule for the duration of the event.

Q: Is the school fully staffed with teachers? Are there any new hires?

Jessica Aquilina will be teaching Spanish during the first semester before moving to Daniel Island School for the second semester. Shamoana Boney will be teaching seventh and eighth grade math. Chris Broughton will be our Student Concern Liaison. Heather Hawkinson will be teaching seventh and eighth grade ELA. Abby Jones will be our new band director. Keith Mongan will be teaching eighth grade social studies, and Nancy Platt and Kennedy Tempel will be teaching resources.

Q: Describe the school’s effort to help students and parents prepare for the return to school and ensure a smooth, welcoming transition?

We keep families informed by sharing back-to-school information frequently through social media platforms, phone calls, and emails, and hold events (Meet the Teacher and Fifth Grade Orientation) for families to meet teachers and staff, learn expectations and become familiar with the building prior to the start of school. These events include opportunities for families to join our PTSA, sign up as a volunteer, purchase Iron Horse merchandise, finalize transportation plans and much more. I encourage parents to be involved by signing up for volunteer opportunities, joining our PTSA, communicating frequently with teachers, regularly checking teachers’ Remind updates, contacting the school with any questions and checking our social media pages for updates.

Q: Has the school made any updates to its technology infrastructure or plans to incorporate more technology into the classroom to support learning?

There are no changes.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they prepare for the first day?

I encourage our students to get excited for this school year. We have many amazing things planned and we are so excited to bring back some traditions that were paused due to the pandemic. Students should start preparing now for our return to school by re-establishing a good sleep schedule, checking the school supply list to make certain they have the necessary items, and set personal goals for the year. Finally, I encourage our students to be kind, patient and willing to try new things.