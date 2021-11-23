Philip Simmons sprouts next generation of football-ers and cheerleaders

Philip Simmons High School had a younger look this fall. Nearly 120 children dressed in purple and black descended onto the fields each Saturday during the inaugural season of the Philip Simmons Youth Football and Cheerleading program.

According to C.J. Hirschman, who co-directs the football program with Austin McKinney, there was previously no organized youth tackle football on Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula. He said the growth of the Clements Ferry corridor and the Philip Simmons public schools brought a need and a want for the league.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of players and the overall support from our community,” Hirschman said. “From Daniel Island to Clements Ferry to Huger… There’s been an outpouring of support from everybody.”

The first season, 90 football players and 34 cheerleaders from Cainhoy Elementary, the Daniel Island School, Philip Simmons Elementary and Middle Schools, along with some private and home-schooled children, signed on to compete against teams around the region.

“We started off grassroots using social media, road signs and word of mouth, and our local schools sent out flyers to all the kids,” Hirschman said. “We had a lot of people waiting to see how things went the first year and are ready to go for next year.”

By all accounts, the initiative is a success. Hirschman said they are growing the football program from three to six teams next year and the cheerleading program will grow from two to four teams, for a total of more than 200 participants in kindergarten through eighth grade.

“To be able to create lifelong bonds and friendships and bring together all these communities; it’s been great,” Hirschman said.

Cheerleading director Crystal Herring agrees. “It has been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “These girls have bonded and created new friendships and a lot of the girls’ friends will come to the games and ask how they can join.”

Throughout the season, Herring brought in different guest coaches and experienced cheerleaders who helped teach cheers, stunts and dance routines, and “cheer moms” helped with practices and provided safety support during stunts.

“It takes a village,” Herring said. “Parents have been volunteering to bring snacks and water to each game and our cheer moms have helped lead the girls. We definitely couldn’t do it without all the parents’ help.”

The cheerleaders will hold a toy drive for Toys for Tots on Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Famulari’s Pizzeria on Clements Ferry Road. Information about the cheerleading program and signups for next year can be found on Instagram @PSYouthCheer.

Information about the football program and sponsorship opportunities can be found on its Philip Simmons Youth Football Facebook page, or its website at psyouthfb.com.

Philip Simmons Youth Football and Cheerleading is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations and sponsorships for funding. It is part of the South Carolina Youth Football Association that serves children between the ages of 5-12, teaching them the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline, and self-respect, while also stressing the importance of academics.