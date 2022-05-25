Philip Simmons student spends birthday benefiting seniors in India

A car, a beach vacation with friends, a big party – these are the typical desires of teens celebrating their 18th birthday.

Instead of asking his parents for any of these, Philip Simmons High School senior Devin Casper requested that his parents let him donate the money they would have used for his birthday to support people in need.

“The main reason I wanted to help others was because I saw how they needed it more than I did,” Devin said. “This past year has been great for me and I just wanted to try and spread it to others.”

His mother, Sheela Casper, was a little surprised he didn’t want something more elaborate for the milestone birthday, but said her son has always practiced random acts of kindness. “He is always super sensitive to others. He will hold the door open for an entire crowd while we wait. He puts others before himself.”

With the help of Devin’s grandfather in India, they came up with a plan to enrich the lives of 21 residents living at a small nursing home in India by presenting them with a gift of their choosing. Retirement communities are not very common in India and are essentially shelters for the elderly that have been rejected by their families.

Devin said he could not have pulled off the event without his grandfather, Sam Verma, who was thrilled to be a part of his grandson’s thoughtfulness. “In today's world, a small act of kindness matters. We each could do one thing today that could make a difference for someone…Once Devin expressed his desire to celebrate his birthday with the residents of the old age home, it was my duty to do it in such a way that Devin as well as others will learn from this event to do the similar things. Together we planned and we talked to each resident individually as to what will make them happy.”

Most of the gifts were very inexpensive, some only costing $1. In addition to the gifts, Devin and his grandparents planned a dinner that included a birthday cake to complete the celebration.

Devin watched the festivities over Zoom and saw firsthand how his selflessness brought pleasure to others. “It was incredible to see… The gifts that they chose and how much joy those gifts brought them, no matter how simple they were, was so cool to see. I really couldn’t have asked for more.”

Sheela said Devin’s act of kindness showed how one person can make a big difference even from thousands of miles away. “My Dad said that after the newspaper articles [about the celebration] in India, the home received many donations to help them. They thought if this 18-year-old could do this from America, they could help as well.”

Devin had advice for anyone thinking about assisting those in need. “I’d tell them, while it may not seem like it beforehand, helping others in need gives you a feeling of happiness that is superior to anything you get from doing something for just yourself.”

Even though Devin is heading to Clemson this fall, he will continue to support others. “My plan is to do this every year from now on. My hope with doing that is to inspire others to also do something to help.”