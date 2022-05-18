Pickleball fundraiser serves tri-county special needs

The ever-popular sport of pickleball has done wonders for athletes of all ages in the Lowcountry. The paddle-based game that encompasses elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, has a far-reaching impact that bounces well beyond its court.

Who knew a plastic ball with holes could serve as a symbol of hope for those with special needs? Daniel Island resident, businessman and philanthropist James Cummaro did.

The sport itself has only been around since 1965 and this year’s event was the first of its kind. On May 1, the inaugural Pickleball Unites Fundraiser took place on a Sunday morning at the Daniel Island Club pickleball courts. Nearly 100 participants enjoyed this fun-filled event that included a clinic on the basics of pickleball, delivered by international pickleball player, Hartland Jones and other Charleston area players.

The goal had nothing to do with serves or winning points. The mission was to raise funds for the Greater Charleston Area’s special needs population.

“The cause is very dear to my heart as so many families need support and help in this area and we are dedicated to do just that,” Cummaro said.

The event was orchestrated by Cummaro, co-founder of the RCE Foundation, a nonprofit centered on helping families achieve optimal quality of life, particularly those living with special needs children or relatives or households experiencing socio-economic challenges.

Cummaro’s other co-founded business, My Doctors Live, was also the title sponsor for the event, but he couldn’t have pulled it off without his supporting cast.

The RCE Foundation partnered with the Daniel Island Club, who worked tirelessly to make the event hospitable. As well as the Five Fish Foundation, a nonprofit that awards scholarships to special needs families in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties to pay for therapeutic services, programs, and products that they may otherwise never have access to. Since RCE’s inception just a year ago, the foundation has raised approximately $100,000. Five Fish has aided more than 63 families and six public school special education classrooms.

Many participants won special prizes, on behalf of Totality MediSpa. Back by popular demand, a raffle round to win a roundtrip for four to Tampa, Florida to experience a Tampa Bay Buccaneers season game. To purchase a ticket before the raffle ends Friday, visit rcefoundation.org/pickleball-unites-raffle extended/.

“Seeing the smiles and watching the interactions amongst the participants made it all worthwhile,” Cummaro added.

To make a donation, visit rcefoundation.org/pickleball/.