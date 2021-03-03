Pigskin Pick'Em champs select charities

This year’s Football Pick‘Em Challenge proved as popular and competitive as ever, both between readers and between the challenge sponsors. With 240 total picks in play, some games impacted or not played because of COVID-19, and others canceled at the last minute, the competition between sponsors remained close.

The winners, in addition to sharing the same 162-78 win/loss record, also picked charities near and dear to their hearts. Congratulations to Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson of the law firm Mingledorff & Patterson and to Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch of Atlantic Shield Insurance Group. As winners, the two sponsors each chose a charity to share in the $500 donation The Daniel Island News contributes at the end of the contest.

Atlantic Shield Insurance Group selected the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Mingledorff & Patterson selected the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Atlantic Shield Insurance Group – Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s mission is to “cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.”

The fight hit close to home for sponsor Hill Shaw of Atlantic Shield Insurance Group whose son Rhys was diagnosed with lymphoma on July 29, 2020.

Hill explained, via email, that the contest and the LLS held special meaning for him this year: “I am happy to write about just how important this contest was to my son, and his desire to win so that he could be responsible for a donation.”

Not only did the Hill men win the Pick ‘Em Challenge and Rhys fulfill his goal of being responsible for a donation to LLS, but on Nov. 24, 2020, the cancer went into remission, giving the duo a much greater win!

Hill said the support from the Daniel Island community was “immediate, relentless and unwavering” and that the community “literally picked us up and carried us on their backs.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is at the forefront of finding a cure for cancer. Dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers, the LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research to find a cure since 1949.

You can donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through a fundraiser created by Lisa and Shaw Hill on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/948821215652708/10225254745341390/

For more information, visit lls.org.

Mingledorff & Patterson - First Responders Children’s Foundation

This is the second year in a row that Mingledorff & Patterson won the Pigskin Pick‘Em Challenge. Like last year, the law firm has named the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) to receive the paper’s donation.

FRCF’s mission is to provide “financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. The Foundation also supports educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the communities in which they live.”

As a former police officer, FRCF has great significance to Michael Patterson. The law partners explained their support of the charity, “Given the COVID-19 pandemic it seemed more than important to continue to support our first responders.”

In addition to police officers, the FRCF also supports children and families of nurses and medical personnel, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and 911 dispatchers and support personnel. You can donate at https://1strcf.org/

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

We are very thankful to all the sponsors who competed each week and provided 21 $50 gift cards from local restaurants to our reader-winners. Their financial sponsorship not only brings the game to our readers but helps us bring the news to you as well.

This year's sponsors also included Ashley Severance of Atlantic Properties, Ryan Butler of Shelter Custom Built Living, Rob Crawford of Renaissance South, Nancy Crick of Carolina One and Tom Werner of WhatNot Services.

Hill explained why he sponsored the contest: “It was serendipitous really, my son absolutely loves the NFL, and Ronda reached out to ask if we would be interested in Pigskin Pick’Em this year. I asked Rhys if he would be interested and his eyes lit up like a Christmas tree.”

Mingledorff & Paterson said they sponsor the contest as “a great way to have fun and interact with our community as well as letting people know about the ways we may be able to help them.”