Pinkston announces second bid for Charleston City Council seat

Daniel Island resident Shawn Pinkston isn’t one to shy away from challenges. The U.S. Army veteran faces them head on when competing in various fitness contests – such as the Spartan Beast, a rigorous half marathon with daunting deep mud obstacles; the Charleston Sprint Triathlon; and the Off Road Duathlon in Lauren Hill. For Pinkston, grit, perseverance and determination are par for the course.

And they are attributes he’s tapped into each of the three times he’s run for public office. First for the U.S. House of Representatives (2013), then for Charleston City Council (2015), and most recently for State House District 99 (2017). And while those election bids weren’t successful for Pinkston, he’s confident voters will see his willingness to serve and “never give up” as pluses when he throws his name in for Charleston City Council again this year.

Pinkston announced on Monday he will again seek the District 1 seat currently held by Daniel Island resident Gary White, who has served in the post since 2008. The official filing period does not open until August.

“It’s critical we have a member on City Council who will strive to find solutions to our growing traffic woes, our crumbling roads and bridges, and the continued flooding of downtown,” stated Pinkston, in a press release. “Over the coming months, I plan to attend neighborhood meetings, meet with business owners, and knock on doors to directly seek input from residents. It is time your opinion is sought and your voice is heard by our City leaders.”

If elected, Pinkston said his long-term goal will be to focus on easing congestion so people spend less time in their cars and more time with their families and friends.

“I will talk to anyone and everyone who will listen at the state and federal levels about widening I-526 and replacing the Don Holt Bridge,” added Pinkston. “I will work with City, County, and State planners to improve drainage in downtown and keep the roads dry and prevent the constant flooding that disrupts commutes, interferes with businesses, and damages homes.”

Also on Pinkston’s priority list will be “replacing the failing bridges on Daniel Island Drive,” he said, as well as repaving that section of the road and finishing the long-promised bike/pedestrian pathway.

“We shouldn’t have to wait for bridges to be structurally unsound to replace them,” Pinkston added. “And we shouldn’t have to wait for our roads to be pocked full of potholes to repave them. Improving infrastructure throughout the City will be my focus for the next four years.”

Pinkston also pledged to “cut through the red tape” and complete a public boat ramp on the Wando River on Daniel Island and upgrade “obsolete” security cameras at the intersections of Seven Farms Drive/Daniel Island Drive and Island Park Drive/Seven Farms Drive.

Pinkston is a lawyer and a veteran of the Iraq War, deploying with the surge forces in 2007. He served as a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Army and received an Honorable Discharge after achieving the rank of Captain. For more information on his campaign, visit www.shawnpinkston.com.

The Daniel Island News reached out to current District 1 Councilman Gary White to ask whether or not he would be seeking re-election to the post. According to a spokesperson, White is expected to make an announcement about his future plans this week.